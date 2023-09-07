Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:NO4) Stock?

Dyna-Mac Holdings' (SGX:NO4) stock is up by a considerable 31% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Dyna-Mac Holdings' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Dyna-Mac Holdings

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dyna-Mac Holdings is:

39% = S$20m ÷ S$52m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.39.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Dyna-Mac Holdings' Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Dyna-Mac Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 6.1% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 30% net income growth seen by Dyna-Mac Holdings over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Dyna-Mac Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 44% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Story continues

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Dyna-Mac Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Dyna-Mac Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Dyna-Mac Holdings' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 19%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 81% of its profits. So it looks like Dyna-Mac Holdings is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Dyna-Mac Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 28% over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Dyna-Mac Holdings' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.