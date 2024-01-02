Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In YouGov plc's (LON:YOU) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that YouGov's (LON:YOU) stock increased significantly by 72% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to YouGov's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for YouGov is:

18% = UK£35m ÷ UK£196m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

YouGov's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, YouGov's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. This certainly adds some context to YouGov's exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then performed a comparison between YouGov's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 22% in the same 5-year period.

AIM:YOU Past Earnings Growth January 2nd 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for YOU? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is YouGov Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

YouGov's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 49%, meaning the company retains 51% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and YouGov is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, YouGov is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 18% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in YouGov's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 27%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with YouGov's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

