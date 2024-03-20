Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Macfarlane Group PLC's (LON:MACF) Stock?

Macfarlane Group's (LON:MACF) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Macfarlane Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Macfarlane Group is:

13% = UK£15m ÷ UK£115m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Macfarlane Group's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Macfarlane Group seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Macfarlane Group's moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Macfarlane Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 16% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is MACF worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MACF is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Macfarlane Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 36% (implying that the company retains 64% of its profits), it seems that Macfarlane Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Macfarlane Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 30%. As a result, Macfarlane Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 11% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Macfarlane Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

