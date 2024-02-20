Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock?

Old Dominion Freight Line's (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock is up by a considerable 9.4% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Old Dominion Freight Line's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Old Dominion Freight Line is:

29% = US$1.2b ÷ US$4.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.29 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Old Dominion Freight Line's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Old Dominion Freight Line has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Old Dominion Freight Line's moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Old Dominion Freight Line's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 16% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Old Dominion Freight Line fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Old Dominion Freight Line Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Old Dominion Freight Line has a low three-year median payout ratio of 9.8%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 90% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, Old Dominion Freight Line has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 14% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Old Dominion Freight Line's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

