Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Russel Metals Inc.'s (TSE:RUS) Stock?

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Russel Metals' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Russel Metals is:

21% = CA$347m ÷ CA$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Russel Metals' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Russel Metals seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Russel Metals' significant 27% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Russel Metals' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 36% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Russel Metals''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Russel Metals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Russel Metals is 30%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 70%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Russel Metals is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Russel Metals is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 50% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 9.8%) over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Russel Metals' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings.

