Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Guess?, Inc.'s (NYSE:GES) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Guess?'s (NYSE:GES) stock increased significantly by 7.5% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Guess?'s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Guess? is:

34% = US$189m ÷ US$558m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.34 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Guess?'s Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

First thing first, we like that Guess? has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Guess?'s considerable five year net income growth of 42% was to be expected.

We then compared Guess?'s net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 27% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is GES worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GES is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Guess? Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Guess? has a three-year median payout ratio of 26% (where it is retaining 74% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Guess? is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Guess? is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 38% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 25%) over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Guess?'s performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

