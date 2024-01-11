Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock?

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 29% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study IDEXX Laboratories' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IDEXX Laboratories is:

63% = US$823m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.63 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of IDEXX Laboratories' Earnings Growth And 63% ROE

To begin with, IDEXX Laboratories has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.5% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, IDEXX Laboratories was able to see a decent net income growth of 16% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that IDEXX Laboratories' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if IDEXX Laboratories is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is IDEXX Laboratories Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

IDEXX Laboratories doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with IDEXX Laboratories' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

