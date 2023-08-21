Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In D.R. Horton, Inc.'s (NYSE:DHI) Stock?

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study D.R. Horton's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for D.R. Horton is:

22% = US$4.9b ÷ US$22b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of D.R. Horton's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

First thing first, we like that D.R. Horton has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, D.R. Horton's considerable five year net income growth of 31% was to be expected.

We then performed a comparison between D.R. Horton's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 31% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about D.R. Horton's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is D.R. Horton Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

D.R. Horton's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 6.9% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (93%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, D.R. Horton has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 9.4% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 17%) over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with D.R. Horton's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

