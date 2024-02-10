Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (NYSE:TMO) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Thermo Fisher Scientific's (NYSE:TMO) stock increased significantly by 23% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

See our latest analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Thermo Fisher Scientific is:

13% = US$6.0b ÷ US$47b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Thermo Fisher Scientific seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Thermo Fisher Scientific's decent 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Thermo Fisher Scientific's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 20% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TMO? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a low three-year median payout ratio of 5.9%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 94% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Thermo Fisher Scientific is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 6.5% of its profits over the next three years. However, Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE is predicted to rise to 22% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Thermo Fisher Scientific's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

