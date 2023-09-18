Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Designer Brands Inc.'s (NYSE:DBI) Stock?

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 33% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Designer Brands' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Designer Brands is:

30% = US$139m ÷ US$463m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.30.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Designer Brands' Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Designer Brands has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 26% net income growth seen by Designer Brands over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then performed a comparison between Designer Brands' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 26% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is DBI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DBI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Designer Brands Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Designer Brands' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 1.1%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 99% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Designer Brands is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 10% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 21% over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Designer Brands' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

