Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Virco Mfg. Corporation's (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock?

Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 83% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Virco Mfg's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Virco Mfg is:

32% = US$26m ÷ US$82m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.32.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Virco Mfg's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Virco Mfg has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 8.6% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Virco Mfg's exceptional 34% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Virco Mfg's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.1% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Virco Mfg's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Virco Mfg Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Virco Mfg doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Virco Mfg's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

