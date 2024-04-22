Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In AAON, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock?

AAON's (NASDAQ:AAON) stock is up by a considerable 21% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study AAON's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AAON is:

24% = US$178m ÷ US$735m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

AAON's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that AAON has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 25% net income growth seen by AAON over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared AAON's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about AAON's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is AAON Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for AAON is 26%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 74%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and AAON is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, AAON has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 12% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that AAON's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

