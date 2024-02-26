Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) stock increased significantly by 25% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Phillips 66's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Phillips 66 is:

23% = US$7.2b ÷ US$32b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Phillips 66's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Phillips 66 has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 21%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. As a result, Phillips 66's remarkable 30% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

We then performed a comparison between Phillips 66's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 36% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is PSX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PSX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Phillips 66 Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Phillips 66's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 17%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 83% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, Phillips 66 has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 36% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 18%) over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Phillips 66's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

