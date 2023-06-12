Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Principal Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock?

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.8% over the last month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Principal Financial Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Principal Financial Group is:

42% = US$4.4b ÷ US$11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.42 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Principal Financial Group's Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

To begin with, Principal Financial Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.8% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Principal Financial Group's exceptional 21% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Principal Financial Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is PFG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Principal Financial Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Principal Financial Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 38% (where it is retaining 62% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Principal Financial Group is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Principal Financial Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 39%. Still, forecasts suggest that Principal Financial Group's future ROE will drop to 13% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Principal Financial Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

