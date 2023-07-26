Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In ABM Industries Incorporated's (NYSE:ABM) Stock?

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 8.3% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on ABM Industries' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ABM Industries is:

11% = US$196m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

ABM Industries' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, ABM Industries seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining ABM Industries' significant 23% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared ABM Industries' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ABM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is ABM Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

ABM Industries has a three-year median payout ratio of 28% (where it is retaining 72% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like ABM Industries is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, ABM Industries has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 24% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that ABM Industries' future ROE will rise to 14% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with ABM Industries' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

