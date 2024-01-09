Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock?

Perma-Pipe International Holdings' (NASDAQ:PPIH) stock is up by a considerable 28% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Perma-Pipe International Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Perma-Pipe International Holdings is:

11% = US$6.6m ÷ US$61m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Perma-Pipe International Holdings' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Perma-Pipe International Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 15%. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 36% net income growth reported by Perma-Pipe International Holdings over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Perma-Pipe International Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 8.8% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Perma-Pipe International Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Perma-Pipe International Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Perma-Pipe International Holdings doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Perma-Pipe International Holdings' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Perma-Pipe International Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

