Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Nick Scali Limited's (ASX:NCK) Stock?

Nick Scali's (ASX:NCK) stock is up by a considerable 9.3% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Nick Scali's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nick Scali is:

56% = AU$101m ÷ AU$180m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.56 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Nick Scali's Earnings Growth And 56% ROE

First thing first, we like that Nick Scali has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 20% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Nick Scali's considerable five year net income growth of 22% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Nick Scali's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 20% in the same period.

ASX:NCK Past Earnings Growth December 19th 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for NCK? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Nick Scali Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Nick Scali has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 66%, meaning the company only retains 34% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Nick Scali has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 63%. Still, forecasts suggest that Nick Scali's future ROE will drop to 34% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Nick Scali's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

