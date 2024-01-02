Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Kimly Limited's (Catalist:1D0) Stock?

Kimly's (Catalist:1D0) stock is up by a considerable 6.5% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kimly's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kimly is:

22% = S$39m ÷ S$183m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.22 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Kimly's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, Kimly seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.5% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Kimly's moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Kimly compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 9.5% over the last few years.

Catalist:1D0 Past Earnings Growth January 2nd 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kimly is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Kimly Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Kimly has a three-year median payout ratio of 51% (which means it retains 49% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, Kimly has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 51%. As a result, Kimly's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 20% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Kimly's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

