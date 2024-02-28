Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's (KLSE:TEXCYCL) Stock?

Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad (KLSE:TEXCYCL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 9.6% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad is:

11% = RM16m ÷ RM140m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 7.1% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Especially when you consider Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's exceptional 21% net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So, there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 15%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

