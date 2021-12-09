U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,692.03
    -9.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,800.26
    +45.51 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,662.11
    -124.88 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.52
    -26.19 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.36
    -1.00 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.20
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.40 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4750
    -0.0340 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3214
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    -0.1270 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,325.71
    -2,020.08 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,256.56
    -49.39 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.47
    -135.15 (-0.47%)
     

Robust Intelligence raises $30M Series B to stress test AI models

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Robust Intelligence, an AI startup that helps businesses stress test their AI models and prevent them from failing, today announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B funding round led by Tiger Global. Previous investor Sequoia, which led the company's Series A round, as well as Harpoon Venture Capital and Engineering Capital also participated in this oversubscribed round.

The company was co-founded by Yaron Singer, a tenured professor of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics at Harvard University, and his former student Kojin Oshiba.

Robust Intelligence CEO Yaron Singer. Image Credits: Robust Intelligence

"AI has been this academic endeavor," said Singer. "When I was doing grad school, it was an academic discipline -- it was a vision. And then came the internet, data, Google and data processing -- and then it realized its potential in the span of seven, eight years. Now we're trying to be as rigorous as we are with software development, which humanity has been doing for 60 years, right? We're trying to play catch-up with AI and it's a whole different animal."

As Singer noted, given its statistical nature, AI can exhibit unexpected behavior. At its core, the mission of Robust Intelligence then is to eliminate these AI mistakes.

To do so, the company offers its users what it calls the Robust Intelligence Model Engine (RIME), with what is essentially an AI firewall at its core. This firewall wraps around a company's AI models and protects it from making mistakes by constantly stress testing these models.

"If you have an AI model and you have data, with a click of a button you run stress testing. We automatically test data and your AI models, both before the model goes into production, as well as while it is in production," said Singer. The idea here is to automatically find the failure modes of any given model, but also to catch issues like data drift and related issues.

Image Credits: Robust Intelligence

What's interesting here is that the AI firewall itself is an AI model that predicts whether a data point will lead to a wrong prediction. "This is one of the hardest problems that we're solving in AI and machine learning," Singer explained.

"I was first exposed to Robust Intelligence’s capabilities in the company’s early development," said Tiger Global partner, John Curtius. "After seeing the company and its product grow over the past year it became obvious that Robust Intelligence’s offerings are changing the face of AI reliability, and I knew Tiger Global could help provide key resources."

The company plans to use the new funding to scale its sales operations, but the majority will go to product and engineering.

Recommended Stories

  • The Venture Capitalist’s Dilemma: Writing Personal Checks

    (Bloomberg) -- Consider this scenario: An investor at a venture capital firm pulls out his personal checkbook and makes a bet on a small but promising startup. Later, the VC firm he works for comes along and backs the same startup—increasing its value tenfold.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Bett

  • Venture capital-funded startups are moving away from Silicon Valley, AOL Co-founder explains

    AOL Co-founder and Revolution CEO Steve Case appears on Yahoo Finance Live to discuss where the innovative economy is heading as venture capital firms look to fund startups in cities outside of Silicon Valley.

  • The Funded: As 1 Bay Area SPAC deal closes, another involving Virgin Group pops up

    Regulators are paying closer attention to SPAC deals. Even so, they just keep on coming. The latest involves a natural products maker Grove Collaborative and Virgin Group.

  • Belle International Invests in Chinese Athleisure Brand Maia Active

    The capital injection will be used to develop products, expand offline channels, improve operational efficiencies and brand promotion.

  • Investment in European tech sector set to exceed $100bn this year, major new report reveals

    Russ Shaw, founder of London Tech Week organiser Tech London Advocates, said: “2021 has been a phenomenal year for the British tech industry - of the 321 unicorns in Europe, Britain is home to over 100”

  • India's Razorpay launches faster checkout feature, tops $60 billion TPV

    Razorpay is making it more convenient for users to pay businesses with a faster checkout option as the leading Indian payments infrastructure giant pushes to win a bigger slice of the world’s second largest internet market. The new feature, called Magic Checkout, saves shopper’s information -- password, card details, addresses -- during their first purchase and prefills those when they transact with the same business or any other that also uses Razorpay to process its payments, the startup said. Magic Checkout -- which is similar to offerings provided by Bolt and Fast in the U.S. -- is Razorpay’s attempt to help merchants ward off the 70% drop off they typically see during the last step of the transaction process, the startup said.

  • Kickstarter plans to move its crowdfunding platform to the blockchain

    Crowdfunding platform Kickstarter is making a big bet on the blockchain, announcing plans to create an open source protocol "that will essentially create a decentralized version of Kickstarter’s core functionality." Kickstarter is launching a new organization, the name of which has yet to be determined, which will begin development of the protocol. Kickstarter is funding the project, appointing an initial board for the organization and committing to be one of the first platforms on the protocol, though no specific timelines were offered for when such a transition might take place.

  • Black Ops Ventures launches to invest in Black founders

    The venture capital market is on a tear, pumping capital into a host of startups around the world. While the venture capital boom of the last few years has helped a great number of founders, the capital is not landing equally. Black founders are raising more capital than ever, but still just a fraction of a fraction of what others have managed in recent years.

  • Shabodi aims to make developing apps in 5G a piece of cake; takes in $3M

    While most of the market is focused on building and selling 5G infrastructure, an important piece that is overlooked is the application development on 5G networks, according to Vivek Ladsariya, general partner at SineWave Ventures. “Application developers have always wanted to abstract away network complexities and Shabodi is primed to serve that need,” Ladsariya said via email. Shabodi raised $3.375 million in seed funding to enable enterprises, system integrators and telecommunications companies to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation applications on 5G.

  • Daily Crunch: Byju’s edtech buying spree continues with $100M purchase of Austria's GeoGebra

    TechCrunch is getting into the holiday spirit with some end-of-year content, including our Vaunted, Famous and World-Renowned gift guides. Byju’s buys Austrian edtech startup GeoGebra: Indian edtech giant Byju’s is once again buying a smaller company, this time GeoGebra, or what TechCrunch described as an “interactive and collaborative mathematics learning tool.” Synthesia’s bet on corporate avatars: Jordan Crook wrote up a $50 million round for a startup betting on synthetic avatars and the work of turning PowerPoints into videos.

  • YipitData raises $475 million and other NYC tech news

    Data firm YipitData has raised $475 million in a Series E funding round to fund new products and market expansion. The financing was led by investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CG), which has previously invested in data businesses such as ZoomInfo, Dealogic, and TrinetX.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Try To Rebound From China Delisting Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • After a brief omicron scare, the Dow is now poised for the best start to a December in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens next.

    A series of gains for the Dow is setting the stage for its best start to a December, a notably bullish month for stocks, since 1997.

  • Women Hold Just 22% of Oil Industry Jobs, Survey Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil industry just can’t seem to hold on to women workers.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesThat’s the conclusion of an industry survey presented at the World Petroleum Congress, a Houston event

  • Mambu Valued at $5.3 Billion in Investment Led by Private-Equity Firm EQT

    The banking-software company looks to take advantage of a growing preference among businesses and consumers for digital-banking services.

  • Fathom Digital Manufacturing of Hartland nears publicly traded status

    The date has been set for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. of Hartland to go public. The company announced in July it will become publicly traded through a business combination with a special-purposed acquisition company (SPAC). The SPAC is New York City-based Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, which has scheduled a virtual shareholders meeting for Dec. 21 to approve the transaction that’s expected to close on Dec. 22.

  • PagerDuty’s Earnings Impressed. The Stock Is Soaring.

    For the quarter, PagerDuty posted revenue of $71.8 million, up 33.5% from a year ago and ahead of both the company's forecast range and the Street consensus.

  • Leaderboard FAQ: Helpful Videos And Answers To Questions About Growth Investing Strategies, Position Sizing & More

    This Leaderboard FAQ page is your go-to resource for answers to questions about IBD's platform for position traders, our strategies and more.

  • Brazil’s Nubank Raises $2.6 Billion in Top-of-Range U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Nu Holdings Ltd., the Brazilian digital bank whose backers include Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., raised $2.6 billion in a U.S. initial public offering priced at the top of a marketed range it had earlier lowered.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for Sky

  • Venezuela Is Resurrecting Its Oil Fields With Backpacks of Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid the rusted remnants of Venezuela’s once-mighty oil industry, a motley crew of obscure drillers has achieved a feat few thought possible: It’s more than doubled the country’s crude production in the space of a year.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring G