A Robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Domain Witnesses Several Novel and Promising Therapies in Different Stages of Clinical Development Expected to Enter the Market by the Next Decade

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·6 min read

DelveInsight’s analysis demonstrates a robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline with 15+ active players in the domain working on 15+ pipeline therapies.

Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Domain Witnesses Several Novel and Promising Therapies in Different Stages of Clinical Development Expected to Enter the Market by the Next Decade

DelveInsight's analysis demonstrates a robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline with 15+ active players in the domain working on 15+ pipeline therapies.

DelveInsight’s Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Insights report presents an exhaustive coverage of the available therapies, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline domain, and future potential of the space.

Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report:

  DelveInsight's analysis demonstrates a robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline with 15+ active players in the domain working on 15+ pipeline therapies.

  • Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline therapies such as Ravulizumab, Telitacicept, SHR1459, CRD1, HBM9161, BAT4406F, ABX-1431, BN201, ARN-6039, Ublituximab, and others are in different stages of clinical trials.

  • Imcyse, TG Therapeutics, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Reistone Biopharma, RemeGen, among several others are some of the key pharma players working in the NMOSD domain.

  • Telitacicept (RemeGen) is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD. Telitacicept is a novel recombinant TACI-Fc (transmembrane activator and calcium modulator and cyclophilin ligand interactor) fusion protein designed to inhibit the development and survival of plasma cells and mature B cells, preventing the formation of autoantibodies.

  • SHR1459 (TG 1701, EBI 1459) is an orally available, small molecule, covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The drug is in Phase II clinical studies the for treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders

  • Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a monoclonal antibody that targets CD20 positive B-cells, a component of the body’s immune system. The drug is being developed by TG Therapeutics and is currently in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD.

  • In August 2016, TG Therapeutics announced that the US FDA granted orphan drug designation for TG-1101 (ublituximab) the Company's novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of patients with Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).

  • In July 2020, Imcyse was awarded a subsidy for 1.1 million Euros over a period of 29 months to support its Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) program. Funding was approved on behalf of the Walloon Region by Willy Borsus, Minister of Economy and Research. The subsidy will be used to demonstrate Proof of Concept (PoC) both in an animal model and on human cells (Phase 0 study) to select and establish the clinical relevance of the NMOSD Imotope. A clinical Phase I trial in NMOSD patients will follow.

Request for Sample to know more about the therapies expected to make grab the maximum patient pool @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Emerging Therapies and Forecast

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline reports lays down a comprehensive structure of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder domain.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Overview

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), also referred to as Devic disease, is a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the optic nerve and spinal cord thereby affecting the brain and spinal cord. The condition is an autoimmune disorder, however, the exact pathophysiology and cause of the autoimmunity remain unclear.

Discover more about the disease, treatments, and pipeline therapies @ NMOSD Pipeline Assessment

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

Ravulizumab

Alexion
Pharmaceuticals

Phase III

Complement C5 inhibitors

Intravenous

Telitacicept

RemeGen

Phase III

B cell activating factor inhibitors

Subcutaneous

NPB-01

Nihon
Pharmaceutical

Phase II

Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors

Intravenous

SHR1459

Reistone
Biopharma

Phase II

Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Oral

Ublituximab
(TG-1101)

TG
Therapeutics

Phase I

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants

Intravenous

BAT4406F

Bio-Thera
Solutions

Phase I

CD20 inhibitor

Intravenous

ARN-6039

Boston
Pharmaceuticals

Preclinical

Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 inverse agonists; Th17 cell modulators

Oral

Research Programme:
Neuromyelitis optica

Imcyse

Preclinical

NA

NA

Request for Sample to know more @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report presents a holistic picture of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono

  • Mono/Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery

  • Pre-clinical

  • IND

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

  • Immunoglobulin

  • Monoclonal antibodies

  • Protein

  • Recombinant fusion proteins

  • Small molecules

  • Vaccine

By Route of Administration

  • Intravenous

  • Oral

  • Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

  • Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 inverse agonists

  • Complement C5 inhibitors

  • Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity

  • Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors

  • Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors

  • B cell activating factor inhibitors

  • Immunomodulator

By Targets

  • Complement C5

  • Amyloid beta-protein

  • B cell-activating factor

  • Tumour necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 13

  • Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase

For rich insights into merging therapies and assessment, visit NMOSD Pipeline Emerging Novel Therapies

Scope of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen, Reistone Biopharma, Chord Therapeutics, Nihon Pharmaceuticals, Harbour BioMed, Bio-Thera Solutions, Abide Therapeutics, Bionure, Boston Pharmaceuticals, and TG Therapeutics among others.
Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Therapies: Ravulizumab, Telitacicept, SHR1459, CRD1, HBM9161, BAT4406F, ABX-1431, BN201, ARN-6039, and Ublituximab among others.
Discover more about the scope of the report @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Emerging Therapies, Treatments, and Ongoing Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Disease Overview

4

NMOSD Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis

5

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapeutic Assessment

6

Late Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products (Phase III)

7

Mid-Stage NMOSD Products (Phase II)

8

Early Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products (Phase I)

9

Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products

10

Inactive NMOSD Pipeline Products

11

Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products

12

Unmet Needs

13

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers

14

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

15

Analyst Views

16

Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Companies

17

Appendix

Learn more about the report offerings @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Therapies and Emerging Trends

Audit the market before venturing with DelveInsight’s Due Diligence Services

