A Robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Domain Witnesses Several Novel and Promising Therapies in Different Stages of Clinical Development Expected to Enter the Market by the Next Decade
DelveInsight’s analysis demonstrates a robust Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline with 15+ active players in the domain working on 15+ pipeline therapies.
DelveInsight’s ‘Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Insights’ report presents an exhaustive coverage of the available therapies, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline domain, and future potential of the space.
Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report:
Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline therapies such as Ravulizumab, Telitacicept, SHR1459, CRD1, HBM9161, BAT4406F, ABX-1431, BN201, ARN-6039, Ublituximab, and others are in different stages of clinical trials.
Imcyse, TG Therapeutics, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Reistone Biopharma, RemeGen, among several others are some of the key pharma players working in the NMOSD domain.
Telitacicept (RemeGen) is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD. Telitacicept is a novel recombinant TACI-Fc (transmembrane activator and calcium modulator and cyclophilin ligand interactor) fusion protein designed to inhibit the development and survival of plasma cells and mature B cells, preventing the formation of autoantibodies.
SHR1459 (TG 1701, EBI 1459) is an orally available, small molecule, covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The drug is in Phase II clinical studies the for treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders
Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a monoclonal antibody that targets CD20 positive B-cells, a component of the body’s immune system. The drug is being developed by TG Therapeutics and is currently in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat NMOSD.
In August 2016, TG Therapeutics announced that the US FDA granted orphan drug designation for TG-1101 (ublituximab) the Company's novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of patients with Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).
In July 2020, Imcyse was awarded a subsidy for 1.1 million Euros over a period of 29 months to support its Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) program. Funding was approved on behalf of the Walloon Region by Willy Borsus, Minister of Economy and Research. The subsidy will be used to demonstrate Proof of Concept (PoC) both in an animal model and on human cells (Phase 0 study) to select and establish the clinical relevance of the NMOSD Imotope. A clinical Phase I trial in NMOSD patients will follow.
The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline reports lays down a comprehensive structure of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder domain.
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Overview
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), also referred to as Devic disease, is a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the optic nerve and spinal cord thereby affecting the brain and spinal cord. The condition is an autoimmune disorder, however, the exact pathophysiology and cause of the autoimmunity remain unclear.
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Drugs
Drug
Company
Phase
MoA
RoA
Ravulizumab
Alexion
Phase III
Complement C5 inhibitors
Intravenous
Telitacicept
RemeGen
Phase III
B cell activating factor inhibitors
Subcutaneous
NPB-01
Nihon
Phase II
Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors
Intravenous
SHR1459
Reistone
Phase II
Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors
Oral
Ublituximab
TG
Phase I
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants
Intravenous
BAT4406F
Bio-Thera
Phase I
CD20 inhibitor
Intravenous
ARN-6039
Boston
Preclinical
Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 inverse agonists; Th17 cell modulators
Oral
Research Programme:
Imcyse
Preclinical
NA
NA
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Assessment
The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline report presents a holistic picture of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
Mono
Mono/Combination
By Stage
Discovery
Pre-clinical
IND
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
Immunoglobulin
Monoclonal antibodies
Protein
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecules
Vaccine
By Route of Administration
Intravenous
Oral
Subcutaneous
By Mechanism of Action
Nuclear receptor subfamily 1 group F member 3 inverse agonists
Complement C5 inhibitors
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity
Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors
Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors
B cell activating factor inhibitors
Immunomodulator
By Targets
Complement C5
Amyloid beta-protein
B cell-activating factor
Tumour necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 13
Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase
Scope of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen, Reistone Biopharma, Chord Therapeutics, Nihon Pharmaceuticals, Harbour BioMed, Bio-Thera Solutions, Abide Therapeutics, Bionure, Boston Pharmaceuticals, and TG Therapeutics among others.
Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Therapies: Ravulizumab, Telitacicept, SHR1459, CRD1, HBM9161, BAT4406F, ABX-1431, BN201, ARN-6039, and Ublituximab among others.
Table of Contents
1
Report Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Disease Overview
4
NMOSD Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis
5
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapeutic Assessment
6
Late Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products (Phase III)
7
Mid-Stage NMOSD Products (Phase II)
8
Early Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products (Phase I)
9
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products
10
Inactive NMOSD Pipeline Products
11
Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Products
12
Unmet Needs
13
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers
14
Future Perspectives and Conclusion
15
Analyst Views
16
Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Companies
17
Appendix
