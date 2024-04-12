Robusta Coffee Hits Fresh Record High as Shortage Fears Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Robusta coffee climbed to a fresh record in London on worries that poorer output will fuel bean shortages. The arabica variety also rallied on the back of strong fund buying.

Futures for robusta, the cheaper coffee type used in instant drinks, rose as much as 3% to the highest in data going back to 2008. Prices are up 6% this week, driven higher by low inventories at top robusta grower Vietnam, and concerns over dry weather harming next season’s output.

The coffee market has also been supported as hedge funds exit the cocoa market — where big shortfalls have sent prices soaring — and pile into coffee.

“Speculators are drawing parallels between cocoa and coffee, which is a bit surprising,” Rabobank analyst Carlos Mera said. “The big parallel that I can draw is all the coffee trees on average got older due to lack of field work and as a result we see the Vietnamese crop that is not growing.”

The move spilled into the market of premium arabica beans, with investors increasing bullish bets. That’s as roasters are already using more arabica to replace robusta in blends.

“Speculators added a handful of gigantic buying,” broker Thiago Cazarini said in a report. “Producers remained sidelined and the buying surpassed the selling.”

Money managers had already increased their long-only arabica positions to the highest on record in the week ended April 2, according to last Friday’s Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. This week, that figure was boosted by more than 50,000 contracts, according to estimates by Peak Trading Research.

