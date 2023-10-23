Roche Agrees to $7.1 Billion Deal for Telavant to Boost Pipeline
(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG said it will pay $7.1 billion to acquire Telavant Holdings, Inc. in a bid to shore up its pipeline of experimental medicines.
Most Read from Bloomberg
US Push for Release of Hostages Delays Israeli Ground War, But Won’t Stop It
Israel Latest: Oil Declines as Hostage Talks Delay Gaza Invasion
Car Owners Fall Behind on Payments at Highest Rate on Record
Saudi Arabia Mulls Buying Dassault Combat Jets, Tribune Says
The Swiss pharmaceutical company will gain rights in the US and Japan to develop and market RVT-3101, a promising new therapy for treating inflammatory bowel disease that’s currently undergoing clinical trials. Roche will also provide a near-term milestone payment of $150 million.
Telavant is owned by Roivant Sciences Ltd. and Pfizer Inc.
Roche has come under pressure to improve its pipeline as a windfall of revenue from products used in the Covid-19 pandemic comes to an end.
Even so, the company has said that deals are “not a must” and that its existing pipeline and portfolio will be able to fuel growth.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Lululemon’s Founder Is Racing to Cure the Rare Disease Destroying His Muscles
Inflation Raging at 130% Is Pushing Argentina Down a Radical Path
The Ozempic Effect Is Coming for Everything From Kidney to Heart Disease Treatments
The Price of Money Is Going Up, and It’s Not Because of the Fed
UBS Looks Beyond Credit Suisse to Bank Even More Billionaires
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.