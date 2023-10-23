Advertisement
Roche Agrees to $7.1 Billion Deal for Telavant to Boost Pipeline

Tim Loh
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG said it will pay $7.1 billion to acquire Telavant Holdings, Inc. in a bid to shore up its pipeline of experimental medicines.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company will gain rights in the US and Japan to develop and market RVT-3101, a promising new therapy for treating inflammatory bowel disease that’s currently undergoing clinical trials. Roche will also provide a near-term milestone payment of $150 million.

Telavant is owned by Roivant Sciences Ltd. and Pfizer Inc.

Roche has come under pressure to improve its pipeline as a windfall of revenue from products used in the Covid-19 pandemic comes to an end.

Even so, the company has said that deals are “not a must” and that its existing pipeline and portfolio will be able to fuel growth.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

