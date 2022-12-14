U.S. markets open in 7 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.75
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,226.00
    +93.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,872.50
    +32.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,855.20
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.20
    -0.19 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0637
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    -2.45 (-9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3820
    -0.0770 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,790.43
    +646.38 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.21
    +14.15 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Roche announces U.S. collaboration with Pfizer to help patients who test positive for COVID-19 navigate risks, symptoms, testing and treatment options

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
·8 min read
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Testing early for COVID-19 can help determine the proper course of treatment.

  • This collaboration helps patients access critical resources and locate information about testing, available treatment options, high-risk factors that increase the chance of progressing to severe COVID-19, and ways to seek timely care.

  • The Pilot® COVID-19 At-Home Test will now include a QR code that directs individuals to covid19knowmore.com, a Pfizer website, to learn more about testing and treatment options.

Basel, 14 December 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced it has entered into a U.S. focused collaboration with Pfizer to drive awareness and educate on the importance of timely COVID-19 testing, available treatment options, symptoms and the high-risk factors that can increase the chance of progressing to severe illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 9 out of 10 adults struggle to understand and use personal and public health information because it contains unfamiliar or complex terms. This collaboration aims to simplify and improve access to health information related to COVID-19. On covid19knowmore.com, a Pfizer website, individuals can learn why early testing is important at symptom onset, which health conditions increase the risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and what treatment options are available.

Individuals who test positive, and are age 50 or older or have certain medical conditions - such as chronic lung disease, heart disease or a weakened immune system - or a sedentary lifestyle, are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

“Empowering patients to take appropriate action following a positive test result remains critical to reducing spread of the virus and lowering rates of severe infection,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. “As we face another potential winter surge, we are proud to embark on this timely collaboration with Pfizer to improve COVID-19 health literacy among patients in the United States. This exciting initiative may serve as a foundation for future collaborations in many other countries worldwide.”

The Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test,¹ distributed in the United States by Roche Diagnostics and manufactured by SD Biosensor Inc., will now include a QR code that directs individuals to covid19knowmore.com, where they can learn more about COVID-19, including CDC guidance on testing and treatment options.

“With high numbers of respiratory infections across the country, some of which put people at high-risk for severe illness, there is cause for concern that another surge in COVID-19 cases could dramatically affect the healthcare system as the winter months set in,” said Dr. Alejandro Cane, U.S. Vaccines and Antivirals Medical and Scientific Affairs Lead, Pfizer. “This collaboration provides patients who test positive for COVID-19 critical resources that can help them take action against COVID-19, if needed.”

The Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test is an easy-to-use, accurate and reliable rapid antigen test that delivers results in as few as 20 minutes. It is authorized for the detection of COVID-19 with or without symptoms for individuals ages 14 years and older, and by an adult for children ages 2 to 13 years old.² It has been distributed to tens of millions of Americans through the U.S. government’s efforts to expand access to testing earlier this year. The Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test is available for over-the-counter purchase through select retail channels in the U.S.

Accurate and timely diagnosis inform appropriate treatment decisions, and can help shorten the length of hospital stays and limit the spread of infections in healthcare settings.

Taking an at-home COVID-19 test is recommended by the CDC when individuals have any COVID-19 symptoms, were exposed to someone with COVID-19 or are going to an indoor event or gathering. If an individual tests negative, they are advised to conduct serial (or repeat) testing. Receiving multiple negative test results increases the confidence that an individual is not infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

In March 2020, Roche became the first company to launch a commercial COVID-19 PCR test running on high-throughput laboratory instruments. The company has developed more than 20 COVID-19 tests and solutions globally, and sold more than 1.8 billion COVID-19 tests worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic. Roche offers high-quality solutions for every setting, from large reference laboratories to at-home testing. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

About the Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test
The Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test is a lateral flow immunoassay for the qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein of SARS-CoV-2 present in anterior nasal swab samples. In a prospective clinical study, the Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test showed a relative sensitivity of 93.2% (95% CI: 81.8 to 97.7 %) and a relative specificity of 100% (95% CI: 96.7 to 100%).³ Overall the studies included 168 symptomatic individuals (158 evaluable samples). This test is authorized for* individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 within the first six days of symptom onset when tested at least twice over three days with at least 48 hours between tests, and for individuals without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 when tested at least three times over five days with at least 48 hours between tests.

Variants, including omicron BA.1, BA.2 , BA.4 and BA.5, have been analyzed by SD Biosensor, and there is no expected impact on the performance of the test.4

About SD Biosensor
SD Biosensor, Inc., with its slogan “Beginning of all things that protect lives,” is a global in-vitro diagnostic company that contributes to improving everyone’s quality of life by diagnosing diseases quickly and accurately. SD Biosensor is a Total Solution Provider in the IVD industry that develops and researches innovative diagnostic platforms. In 2020, SD Biosensor, Inc. began supplying numerous WHO prequalified for global public health diagnostic products, especially those for malaria, HIV and HCV.

Based on its R&D know-how, Mass Production Capacity and Global Sales Network, SD Biosensor, Inc. will continue to grow as a global biotech company by creating new value through accumulating data using artificial intelligence as well as in the areas of diagnosis, products and services. For further information, please see their official website at www.sdbiosensor.com.

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

*Individuals ages 14 years or older can sample and test themselves. Children below the age of 14 must be sampled and tested by an adult.

References
[1] This product has not been FDA cleared or approved, but has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA for non-prescription home use (OTC) with self- and adult-collected anterior nasal swab samples. This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens.
The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in-vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.
[2] SD Biosensor. (2021). COVID-19 At-Home Test package insert.
[3] Study data on file with National Institutes of Health, dated December 21, 2021. Sensitivity is the test's ability to correctly identify a positive result, and specificity is the test's ability to correctly identify a negative result.
[4] Data on file with Roche Diagnostics.

Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD
Phone: +41 79 407 72 58

Nathalie Altermatt
Phone: +41 79 771 05 25

Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 79 461 86 83

Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 79 699 97 44

Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Shetland power cuts declared major incident

    Extra engineers are due to arrive on the ferry from Aberdeen to help restore power to 2,800 homes.

  • Volkswagen, Italy's Enel Form JV To Boost High-Speed Charging

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) and Enel X Way, the Enel (OTC: ENLAY) Group's company dedicated to electric mobility, have launched their joint venture Ewiva. The JV will accelerate the uptake of electric mobility in Italy and promote the development of a high-power charging (HPC) network across the country. The joint venture expects charging points in 500 locations by the end of 2023. It aims to reach 3,000 charging points, each with up to 350 kW and powered by 100% renewable energy, by 2025. Also R

  • Goldman Sachs bullish on restaurant stocks including McDonald’s, Chipotle

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses a bullish Goldman note on McDonald's, Chipotle, and other restaurant stocks highlighting their digital capabilities.

  • US study: Over half of car crash victims had drugs in system

    A large study by U.S. highway safety regulators found that more than half the people injured or killed in traffic crashes had one or more drugs, or alcohol, in their bloodstreams. Also, just over 54% of injured drivers had drugs or alcohol in their systems, with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), an active ingredient in marijuana, the most prevalent, followed by alcohol, the study published Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found. Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson said the study found that nearly 20% of the drivers tested had blood-alcohol levels of 0.08% or higher, exceeding the legal limit in every state.

  • Moderna’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Preliminary Study

    The shot combined with a Merck immunotherapy reduced the risk of relapse in people with skin cancer in a study, Moderna said.

  • Here's Why We Think MGI - Media and Games Invest (ETR:M8G) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Bâloise Holding AG (VTX:BALN) most popular amongst individual investors who own 60% of the shares, institutions hold 40%

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bâloise Holding AG ( VTX:BALN ), it is important to understand the...

  • Amazon Offers Some Members a New Deal

    If you're in a devilish mood and want to stop a party in its tracks (holiday or otherwise), just try bringing up the ethics of Amazon in polite conversation. While you may or may not be greeted with fiery opinions or even stone-cold silence over the awkwardness of it all, there's one thing for sure: Americans have an unreasonably high level of tolerance when it comes to supporting Amazon despite claims of terrible working conditions, stacks of lawsuits and a long list of other troubles over the years.

  • Activision Explored Offering World of Warcraft in China After Recently Dumping NetEase Partnership

    Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) discussed with potential new partners to continue offering its hit game World of Warcraft in China. In November, the U.S. videogame publisher decided not to renew the deal with its current Chinese partner NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES), Reuters reports. Blizzard China, the company's Chinese subsidiary, shared on Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) that it discussed with new publishing partners in China to continue the game's service in the country. Also Read: China Discl

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • Chris Rock Compares Chris Farley to Michael Jordan in Preview for Late SNL Star's Tribute Special

    Chris Rock, David Spade and Dana Carvey remember their late SNL costar's "warmth" as Rock says he still wonders what Farley could have accomplished had he not died of a drug overdose at age 33

  • Biden administration working on more fixes to Trump border wall construction

    The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it will work to close gaps in the physical barriers along the southwest border and fix environmental and other issues with the Trump-era wall construction amid growing concerns about the federal government's ability to handle high levels of unauthorized migration. Officials said the latest work, authorized by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, will focus on Arizona, California and Texas and is aimed at addressing safety and environmental concerns brought on by the building of new or upgraded barriers along the border with Mexico. Installing drainage systems, adding safety features to roadways and remediating some construction sites will take place in various areas between San Diego and El Paso, Texas.

  • Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards

    A destructive winter storm marched across the United States on Wednesday, delivering blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Five tornadoes were confirmed across north Texas as of Tuesday afternoon based on video and eyewitness reports, but potentially a dozen may have occurred, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, reported. Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged by the line of thunderstorms, and several people were injured in the suburbs and counties stretching north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

  • Man, woman found dead at UC Irvine in apparent murder-suicide

    The two are believed to be related. The man was a former UC Irvine student.

  • Harpoon Therapeutics Shares Gain On Updated Data From Investigational Myeloma Drug

    Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) presented updated interim data from its Phase 1 trial evaluating single-agent HPN217 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. As of the data cut-off date of October 17, the interim results showed that HPN217 demonstrated clinical activity and a tolerable safety profile in heavily pre-treated patients with RRMM (62 patients treated across fixed dose and step dose regimens). HPN

  • Moderna will apply ‘same intensity’ for cancer vaccine as it did for COVID, CEO says

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel speaks with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani about the company's MRNA skin cancer vaccine trial with Merck and the pipeline for producing cancer vaccines.

  • Moderna and Merck’s cancer vaccine trial shows promising initial results

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss initial cancer vaccine trial results for Moderna and Merck.

  • Illumina defends $7.1 billion Grail buy to fend off antitrust regulators

    U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc on Tuesday defended its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail Inc , pledging to keep selling its DNA sequencing services to other firms, as it seeks to head off a potential vote by U.S. antitrust regulators to kill the deal. The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, filed a complaint in March 2021 to stop Illumina's bid for its former subsidiary Grail. The agency cited concerns that Illumina, the dominant provider of DNA sequencing for multi-cancer early detection tests, might raise prices or refuse to keep selling to rivals of Grail, which is seeking to market a powerful test to diagnose many kinds of cancer from a single blood test.

  • Preliminary Study Shows Promise for Moderna's Skin Cancer Vaccine

    When eggheads claimed the best part of the COVID vaccines was the developments in mRNA science, they weren't lying. It might even cure skin...

  • Moderna Stock Breaks Out As Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise In Keytruda Tie-Up

    Moderna unveiled promising results for its personalized cancer vaccine on Tuesday. The results sent Moderna shares soaring.