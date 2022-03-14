U.S. markets open in 8 hours 17 minutes

Roche Diagnostics India Earns the Frost & Sullivan 2021 India Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

·3 min read

Its technology-centric solutions enable hospitals to enhance operational efficiency and enable faster clinical decision making

MUMBAI, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Indian in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Roche Diagnostics India with the 2021 India Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its well-executed country strategies, effective market penetration, and innovative offerings.

2021 Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Competitive Strategy Leadership Award
2021 Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that leverages competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Roche Diagnostics gained a foothold in the fragmented Indian market by strategically targeting underdeveloped cities. Its technology-led solutions significantly improved operational efficiency, result quality, and turnaround time to provide exceptional value for diverse stakeholders.

"While other global market participants are hesitant to enter the price-sensitive Indian IVD industry, Roche Diagnostics strategically segregated and introduced its latest products and technologies to distinct segments, penetrating and shaping the country's IVD space," said Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Prioritizing market share over profitability, it specifically addressed the needs of Tier II and Tier III cities, thereby accelerating access to diagnostics in the country. Its model includes warehouses in different parts of India to provide easier access to customers instead of establishing a consolidated warehouse."

As one of the industry's biggest research and development spenders, Roche Diagnostics globally has a robust end-to-end diagnostic portfolio. It provides blood safety, clinical chemistry, companion diagnostics, custom biotech, laboratory automation and software solutions, and molecular diagnostics services. Roche also offers HPV DNA testing to detect the probability of cervical cancer, enabling patients to receive timely treatment and prevent its progression.

In 2021, the company's advanced laboratory automation systems conducted 350 million tests in India. Its next-generation instrument system, cobas® pure integrated solutions, combines immunoassay, clinical chemistry, and ion concentration measurement testing on a single platform, enabling laboratories and hospitals to simplify daily operations. The compact analyzer performs up to 870 tests per hour and provides access to the complete clinical immunochemistry and chemistry assay menu, including more than 230 diagnostic tests across COVID-19, critical care, oncology, endocrinology, and cardiology from a single tube.

"Roche is committed to ensuring reliable and accurate results and focused on enhancing operational efficiency by training diagnostic professionals. To date, it has conducted more than 1,150 training sessions for Indian hospital, laboratory, and blood bank employees. Furthermore, it invested in a service call center, smart center, digital applications (apps), and a field force to ensure maximum uptime," noted Rana. "Its customer prioritization, superior customer experience, and strong brand power are a testament to its undisputed competitive leadership in the Indian market."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Tarini Singh
P: +91-20 6718 9725
E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Roche Diagnostics India
Roche is the world's largest biotech company. Roche Diagnostics is a global IVD leader and Roche Diagnostics India is the IVD market leader in India, with 9000+ instrument installations. Roche Diagnostics' broad range of innovative diagnostic tests and systems play a pivotal role in the groundbreaking area of integrated healthcare solutions and cover early detection, targeted screening, evaluation and monitoring of disease. Roche Diagnostics India works with the objective of "Doing now what patients need next", thus preparing for the nation's future healthcare needs.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Contact:
Manjira Sharma
E: manjira.sharma@roche.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

