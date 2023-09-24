Are Roche Holding AG's (VTX:ROG) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Roche Holding (VTX:ROG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.6%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Roche Holding's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Roche Holding is:

39% = CHF12b ÷ CHF30b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.39 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Roche Holding's Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

To begin with, Roche Holding has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 10.0% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Yet, Roche Holding has posted measly growth of 3.3% over the past five years. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Roche Holding's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Roche Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Roche Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 56% (or a retention ratio of 44%), most of Roche Holding's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Roche Holding has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 46%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Roche Holding's future ROE will be 36% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Roche Holding certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

