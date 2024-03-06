Roche Holding (VTX:ROG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CHF9.60

The board of Roche Holding AG (VTX:ROG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CHF9.60 on the 18th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which is above the industry average.

Roche Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Roche Holding's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Roche Holding Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was CHF8.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CHF9.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.3% per annum over that time. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Roche Holding May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Roche Holding has only grown its earnings per share at 3.2% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 3.2% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Roche Holding that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Roche Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

