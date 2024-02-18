Roche Holding's (VTX:ROG) Dividend Will Be Increased To CHF9.60

The board of Roche Holding AG (VTX:ROG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CHF9.60 on the 18th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 4.2%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Roche Holding's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Roche Holding's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 40.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 49% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Roche Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF7.80 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF9.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.1% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Roche Holding May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.2% per year. Growth of 3.2% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Roche Holding Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Roche Holding that you should be aware of before investing. Is Roche Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

