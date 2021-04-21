U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,119.25
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,658.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,740.00
    -54.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,182.10
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.61
    +0.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.50
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.16 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.68
    +1.39 (+8.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9720
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,246.11
    +113.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,268.92
    +34.50 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,859.87
    -140.21 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,516.04
    -584.34 (-2.01%)
     

Roche reports solid results in the first quarter of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
·25 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Basel, 21 April 2021

  • Group sales increase 3%1 at constant exchange rates (CER); 1% decline in Swiss francs, as a result of the appreciation of the Swiss franc

  • Pharmaceuticals Division sales:

    • Continued strong growth of new medicines (+20%)

    • As expected, significant impact from biosimilars (CHF -1.6 billion)

    • Base effect from the strong first quarter 2020 (negative impact of the pandemic only since April 2020)

    • Overall, this results in a 9% decline in sales.

  • Diagnostics Division sales:

    • All businesses contribute to very strong growth of 55%

  • Roche’s contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter:

    • SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal to quickly identify people with the highest risk to be infectious (using simple nasal swabs) receives CE mark and special approvals for self-testing in several countries

    • Research-use cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test launched to help monitor coronavirus mutations

    • Continued ramp-up of production capacity for COVID-19-related diagnostics and medicines

    • Partnership with Regeneron: Antibody combination casirivimab/imdevimab is now benefitting patients in an increasing number of countries, incl. the US, Germany, Italy, France and Switzerland
      Positive results of phase III studies in both COVID-19 prevention (reduction of symptomatic infections by 81%) and treatment (reduction of hospitalisation or death by 70%)

  • Positive phase III results for Tecentriq in early lung cancer and for eye medicine faricimab

  • Important approvals for medicines in the first quarter:

    • USA: Actemra/RoActemra for a rare lung disease; Xolair as a pre-filled syringe (eg, allergic asthma)

    • Europe: Evrysdi for spinal muscular atrophy

  • Roche signs definitive merger agreement with GenMark Diagnostics

  • Outlook for 2021 confirmed


Commenting on the Group’s performance in the first quarter, Roche CEO Severin Schwan said:
“In 2021, Roche remains strongly committed to the fight against COVID-19. The uptake of our recently introduced diagnostic tests and medicines remains strong, while we continue to see the expected impact from biosimilars on sales of our established medicines. Our broad product pipeline keeps making good progress. I am particularly pleased about the highly encouraging study results of our immunotherapy Tecentriq in early lung cancer and of faricimab in ophthalmology. The upcoming acquisition of GenMark underlines our commitment to help control infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance. Based on the results of the first quarter of 2021, we confirm the outlook for the full year.”

Sales

CHF millions

As % of sales

% change

January – March 2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

At CER

In CHF

Group sales

14,930

15,143

100.0

100.0

3

-1

Pharmaceuticals Division

10,600

12,262

71.0

81.0

-9

-14

United States

5,292

6,616

35.4

43.7

-14

-20

Europe

2,175

2,264

14.6

15.0

-6

-4

Japan

852

948

5.7

6.3

-7

-10

International*

2,281

2,434

15.3

16.0

0

-6

Diagnostics Division

4,330

2,881

29.0

19.0

55

50

*Asia-Pacific, EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, others

Outlook confirmed for 2021
Despite the continued strong impact of biosimilars, sales are expected to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates. Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.

Group results
In the first quarter of the year, Group sales rose 3% (-1% in CHF) to CHF 14.9 billion. The appreciation of the Swiss franc against many currencies had a negative impact on the results expressed in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.

Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division decreased 9% to CHF 10.6 billion, mainly because of the continued biosimilars competition and the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, the first quarter of 2021 was particularly challenging due to base effects, as the pandemic only started to have a significant business impact at Roche as of April 2020.

The impact of biosimilars on sales of the established cancer medicines MabThera/Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin remained significant (combined sales reduction of CHF 1.6 billion), especially in the US.

Moreover, the pandemic continued to have a negative impact overall on the division’s sales, especially for medicines where regular visits to hospitals or health practices are needed (ie, for infusions). This was partly compensated by additional sales of medicines used to treat COVID-19 (Actemra/RoActemra +22%, mostly for treating patients with severe COVID-19-associated pneumonia2, plus the recently launched antibody combination casirivimab/imdevimab).

The new medicines (launched since 20123) grew by 20% (or CHF +880 million) and generated sales of CHF 5.2 billion. Overall, demand continued to grow encouragingly, though here too the impact of the lower number of doctor’s visits was clearly noticeable.

In the United States, sales decreased by 14%, as a result of the continued competition from biosimilars for the above mentioned cancer medicines (combined CHF -1.0 billion). This decline was partially compensated for by the new products (mainly Evrysdi, Ocrevus, Hemlibra and Tecentriq) and Actemra/RoActemra for COVID-19-associated pneumonia.

In Europe, sales decreased by 6%, as demand for the new products (including the antibody combination casirivimab/imdevimab) was only partly able to offset the impact of lower sales for the established cancer medicines (mainly Avastin) and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Japan, sales decreased by 7%. This decline was mainly driven by the osteoporosis medicine Edirol and the competition from biosimilars. This was partially offset by sales of cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq.

In the International region, sales were stable. The impact of biosimilars was compensated by new products (Perjeta, Tecentriq and Ocrevus) and COVID-19 related Actemra/RoActemra sales.

The Diagnostics Division reported very strong sales growth of 55% to CHF 4.3 billion, mainly due to Roche’s comprehensive and growing portfolio of COVID-19 tests. The Point of Care and Molecular Lab businesses made the largest contributions (+281% and +86%, respectively) with COVID-19 testing.

Routine diagnostic testing, which was also greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, recorded strong growth.

Additional product launches in the first quarter, such as a research-use PCR test to help monitor SARS-CoV-2 mutations, further strengthened Roche’s position as the world’s leading supplier of COVID-19 tests.

All regions reported very strong sales growth: EMEA4 and Asia-Pacific (both +62%), North America (+34%) and Latin America (+71%).

In March, Roche signed a definitive merger agreement with GenMark Diagnostics for approx. USD 1.8 billion5. Acquiring GenMark will give Roche access to a novel technology that can test a wide range of pathogens with one patient sample. It will broaden Roche’s molecular lab portfolio, including tests for COVID-19. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

COVID-19: Roche’s response to the pandemic in the first quarter 2021
Roche is making a significant effort globally to assist the fight against COVID-19. We now have 18 diagnostic solutions that help to detect and diagnose the infection and thereby help to prevent the spread of the pandemic, and we are providing digital support to healthcare systems. Roche also continues to explore the potential of its investigational molecules and existing portfolio of medicines.

In addition, Roche entered into a number of partnerships, including with Gilead, Regeneron and Atea, to develop, manufacture and/or distribute molecules that potentially can both treat and prevent COVID-19.

COVID-19: Diagnostics
Reliable, high-quality testing is essential to help healthcare systems overcome this pandemic. In February, Roche obtained the CE mark6 for its new SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal (for professional use). It collects the sample from the front area of the nose instead of the nasopharynx, resulting in a more comfortable and faster testing procedure, with results ready after only 15 minutes.

Shortly after, the test received special approval in several European countries for patient self-testing at home. It can quickly identify people with the highest potential to be infectious so they can take immediate action. Regular self-testing at home can be one element of national testing strategies to reduce pressure on healthcare systems.

Viruses naturally evolve over time. Roche’s research-use solution, the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test, provides laboratories with a fast and efficient way to investigate these variants found in infected individuals. The test is designed to detect key spike mutations in virus variants associated with increased human-to-human transmission and is performed on widely available high-throughput systems.

Periodic assessments against emerging variants have shown that Roche’s current diagnostic tests for detecting active SARS-CoV-2 infections remain accurate and effective.

COVID-19: Diagnostic solutions launched in the first quarter of 2021

Solution

Usage

Availability

Launch date

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid
Antigen Test Nasal

Professional use. For nasal testing of a specific SARS-CoV-2 antigen; results ready after only 15 minutes.

CE mark

Feb

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid
Antigen Test Nasal

Home use. For self-testing using a simple nasal swab; results ready after only 15 minutes.

Several countries in Europe

Feb

cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test

To detect key spike mutations in virus variants associated with increased human-to-human transmission

Research use only

March

NAVIFY Pass

Digital solution for providers to communicate SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen test results to a mobile app

US and CE mark (selected countries)

March


COVID-19: Pharmaceuticals
The antibody combination (casirivimab/imdevimab) co-developed with Regeneron is now available not only to patients in the US, but also in a growing number of countries worldwide, including Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, Switzerland, Canada and Israel.

In February, the European regulatory authorities (CHMP) issued a scientific opinion supporting the use of casirivimab/imdevimab for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

In March, Roche confirmed positive topline results from the largest trial to date assessing a COVID-19 treatment in infected non-hospitalised patients. The phase III data showed that the antibody combination reduced hospitalisation or death by 70% in non-hospitalised patients with COVID-19. It is the only monoclonal antibody treatment to retain potency against key emerging variants7.

In April, other strong phase III data confirmed the potential dual value of casirivimab/imdevimab to reduce household COVID-19 infections (prevention) and to decrease the disease burden in those who do become infected. The trial showed that the subcutaneous administration of casirivimab/imdevimab reduced the risk of symptomatic infections by 81% in those who were not infected when they entered the trial.

In addition, Roche is exploring the potential of its investigational molecules and existing portfolio: For example, Roche has conducted three global phase III clinical trials investigating the safety and efficacy of our anti-inflammation medicine Actemra/RoActemra in COVID-19-associated pneumonia (COVACTA, EMPACTA and REMDACTA).

In March, Roche announced that one of the studies, REMDACTA, investigating Actemra/RoActemra plus an antiviral, Veklury, did not reduce hospital stays for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, compared to those getting just Veklury. Roche will submit the results to a peer-reviewed journal.

Roche continues to believe that the totality of data suggests a potential role for Actemra/RoActemra in treating certain patients with COVID-19, and will further evaluate data from the REMDACTA, COVACTA and EMPACTA studies as well as other studies on this medicine and discuss these data with health authorities.

Pipeline development in the first quarter of 2021
Despite all efforts in the fight against the pandemic, Roche has continued to develop innovative medicines and diagnostics for other disease areas. Regulators around the globe granted approvals for new Roche medicines, line extensions of existing medicines and diagnostics solutions.

Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory achievements
In March, Roche reported a number of regulatory achievements:

The US FDA approved Actemra/RoActemra subcutaneous injection for slowing the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adult patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). This approval provides a much-needed new treatment option for people living with this rare, debilitating disease.

The European Commission approved Evrysdi, the first and only at-home spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment with proven efficacy in adults and infants two months and older. SMA is a leading genetic cause of death in infants. In two pivotal clinical studies, Evrysdi showed event-free survival and motor milestone improvements never previously achieved in the natural history of the disease.

In addition, the European regulatory authorities recommended approval of Tecentriq as a first-line (initial) monotherapy treatment for people with a certain type of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This is a significant step forward in bringing a new chemotherapy-free treatment with flexible treatment schedules to people in Europe with certain types of lung cancer.

In April, Roche received US approval for Xolair as a pre-filled syringe across all US indications, ie, allergic asthma. Appropriate patients will now have the flexibility to administer Xolair from home, which is particularly important for those who are considered high-risk during the pandemic.

Pharmaceuticals: Key development milestones
Regulatory filings and product launches for 2021 as well as pivotal trial read-outs and pivotal starts in 2021 are largely on track.

In February, Roche presented positive results from four phase III studies of its investigational injectable eye medicine faricimab for diabetic macular oedema and neovascular age-related macular degeneration, two common causes of blindness. Faricimab’s potential to extend time between treatments up to four months may benefit those patients who struggle to keep up with the regular eye injections needed to preserve their vision.

Treating lung cancer early may help prevent the disease from returning and therefore provide the best opportunity for a cure. In March, Roche announced highly encouraging data for Tecentriq: With these landmark results, Tecentriq has become the first cancer immunotherapy to help many people with resectable early lung cancer live longer without their cancer returning.

Advances in medicine and pharmaceuticals carry inherent risks – also in March, Roche decided to discontinue dosing in a phase III study of tominersen, an investigational medicine for Huntington’s disease (HD). Roche will share preliminary data from this study at the upcoming CHDI Foundation’s 16th Annual HD Therapeutics Conference and is committed to undertaking and sharing further analyses of tominersen data to inform on programme next steps and learn more about this complex disease.

Pharmaceuticals: Key development milestones in the first quarter of 2021 (in addition to COVID-19)

Study: compound

Indication

Outcome

Phase III IMpower010: Tecentriq

Resectable early-stage lung cancer

Improves disease-free survival, compared to best supportive care

Phase III SUNFISH part 2 (two-year data): Evrysdi

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Continues to demonstrate improvement or maintenance of motor function in people aged 2 to 25 with SMA
type 2 or type 3

Phase III YOSEMITE and RHINE / TENAYA and LUCERNE: Faricimab

Diabetic macular oedema (DME) / neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)

Across four studies, approximately half of people receiving faricimab could be treated every four months in the first year


Diagnostics: Key launches and development milestones (in addition to COVID-19)
Providing accurate and timely testing has never been more vital. Roche continues to invest heavily in laboratory innovation to help meet the changing demands of healthcare systems.

In March, Roche launched the new cobas pure integrated solutions analyser in countries accepting the CE mark. This new compact analyser combines three technologies on a single platform helping to simplify daily operations in labs with limited space and resources. It reduces the hands-on maintenance time of technicians to just 5 minutes per day, which is 80% less than previous-generation systems.

Shortly after, Roche launched eight new high-throughput configurations for cobas pro integrated solutions – Roche’s latest analyser designed for larger labs (CE mark). As a result, this analyser can deliver up to 4,400 tests per hour, doubling its previous testing capacity, thus offering labs greater flexibility to ramp up their testing capacity to adapt to evolving testing needs.

The latest additions to Roche’s comprehensive diagnostics portfolio are the Elecsys Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) immunoassay panel and the Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay, both launched in countries accepting the CE Mark:

  • The panel consists of three specific EBV tests and accurately identifies the EBV infection stage from a single blood sample, which means less confirmatory testing and, potentially, faster diagnosis for patients.

  • The Anti-p53 immunoassay helps physicians to diagnose several prevalent cancers in patients.


Furthermore, the FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for the Elecsys GDF-15 assay as a companion diagnostic in cancer treatment. It is intended to measure growth differentiation factor-15 (GDF-15) in cachectic patients who are to be treated with an investigational medicine from our partner Pfizer.

Pharmaceuticals sales

Sales

CHF millions

As % of sales

% change

January – March 2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

At CER

In CHF

Pharmaceuticals Division

10,600

12,262

100.0

100.0

-9

-14

United States

5,292

6,616

49.9

54.0

-14

-20

Europe

2,175

2,264

20.4

18.4

-6

-4

Japan

852

948

8.0

7.7

-7

-10

International*

2,281

2,434

21.7

19.9

0

-6

*Asia-Pacific, EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, others


Pharmaceuticals: Established products
Avastin (CHF 863 million, -40%). Advanced colorectal, breast, lung, kidney, cervical and ovarian cancer, relapsed glioblastoma (a type of brain tumour) and liver cancer in combination with Tecentriq. Sales were strongly impacted by the biosimilar competition, mainly in Europe and the US.

Actemra/RoActemra (CHF 779 million, +22%). Rheumatoid arthritis, forms of juvenile idiopathic arthritis and giant cell arteritis as well as CAR T cell-induced severe or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome. A number of countries included this medicine in their treatment guidelines for severe COVID-19-associated pneumonia. Actemra/RoActemra is not currently approved for this use; various clinical studies have been carried out and the results made available to healthcare authorities. Sales were driven by the International region, with a slight slowdown in other markets.

Herceptin (CHF 755 million, -35%). HER2-positive breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer. Sales were impacted by biosimilars across all regions.

MabThera/Rituxan (CHF 705 million, -46%). Forms of blood cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and certain types of vasculitis. The sales decline was driven by all regions, due to the biosimilar erosion as well as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Xolair (CHF 409 million, -6%, US only). Chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU) and allergic asthma; self-injection (home use). Sales grew in the CIU indication. Xolair remains the market leader in the larger allergic asthma indication.

Lucentis (CHF 337 million, -7%, US only). Eye conditions, including ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration.

Pharmaceuticals: Medicines launched since 2012
Ocrevus (first approved in 2017; CHF 1.2 billion, +16%). Relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis; shorter 2-hour infusion. The demand for this treatment in both indications remained strong, while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a certain negative impact. In the US, growth was driven both by new and returning patients, with a higher proportion of sales coming from returning patients.

Perjeta (first approved in 2012; CHF 988 million, +2%). HER2-positive breast cancer. In the International region (+23%), patient demand for this cancer medicine remained strong.

Tecentriq (first approved in 2016; CHF 775 million, +26%). Cancer immunotherapy for various types of cancer (either alone or in combinations), ie, certain types of lung, bladder, breast and liver cancer. Continued strong sales growth reported by all regions.

Hemlibra (first approved in 2017; CHF 661 million, +33%). Haemophilia A with and without factor VIII inhibitors; only prophylactic treatment that can be administered subcutaneously once weekly, every two or every four weeks. Sales continued to show a strong uptake across all regions (especially in the US and Europe); COVID-19 restrictions still had some impact on potential new patients.

Kadcyla (first approved in 2013; CHF 478 million, +17%). HER2-positive breast cancer. The sales growth was driven by the usage of Kadcyla in the early breast cancer setting. Sales benefited from patients switching to the new standard of treatment.

Alecensa (first approved in 2015; CHF 298 million, +14%). ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. The demand for this cancer medicine was particularly strong in the International region (+44%).

Esbriet (first approved in 2014; CHF 256 million, -8%). Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Sales declined or were stable across all regions.

Casirivimab and imdevimab antibody combination (FDA EUA in 2020, filed by our partner Regeneron; CHF 166 million*). For the treatment of recently diagnosed high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. Roche and Regeneron are collaborating on developing and manufacturing the medicine; Roche is responsible for distribution in Europe and other countries outside the US. There were orders from multiple countries.

Gazyva/Gazyvaro (first approved in 2013; CHF 155 million, -2%). Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, rituximab-refractory follicular lymphoma and previously untreated advanced follicular lymphoma.

Evrysdi (first approved in 2020; CHF 80 million*). Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children two months of age and older. Evrysdi helps infants to survive without permanent ventilation; first and only medicine for SMA that can be taken at home. The new SMA medicine showed a very strong uptake in the US.

Erivedge (first approved in 2012; CHF 60 million, -13%). Advanced basal cell carcinoma.

Polivy (first approved in 2019; CHF 43 million, +18%). Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; part of combination therapy; fixed-duration treatment option for people with this aggressive form of lymphoma. The strong uptake in the European market more than compensates for the decline in the US.

Phesgo (first approved in 2020; CHF 29 million*). Early and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer (fixed-dose combination of Perjeta and Herceptin for subcutaneous injection). Offers faster administration in just minutes, compared to hours with standard intravenous administration. Sales showed a positive uptake in the US, and further strong growth is anticipated in Europe.

Enspryng (first approved in 2020; CHF 14 million*). Rare autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; NMOSD); first subcutaneous NMOSD treatment that can be self-administered at home. The medicine showed a good uptake, despite COVID-19 restrictions having some impact on potential new patients.

Rozlytrek (first approved in 2019; CHF 9 million, +187%). Specific form of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); solid tumours expressing a specific gene fusion; ROS1-positive, advanced NSCLC. Strong sales growth in the US.

Xofluza (first approved in 2018; CHF 0 million, -100%). Acute, uncomplicated influenza, for people with high risk of developing flu-related complications; prevention of influenza following contact with infected person. No sales, as no flu season occurred, probably due to COVID-19 restrictions.

* recently launched, no growth figures available

Top-selling pharmaceuticals

Total

United States

Europe

Japan

International*

CHFm

%

CHFm

%

CHFm

%

CHFm

%

CHFm

%

Ocrevus

1,226

16

914

9

217

37

-

-

95

77

Perjeta

988

2

360

-2

301

-3

64

-11

263

23

Avastin

863

-40

287

-48

138

-68

161

-8

277

-4

Actemra/RoActemra

779

22

305

10

239

12

84

-2

151

134

Tecentriq

775

26

395

13

168

14

120

82

92

84

Herceptin

755

-35

191

-57

146

-25

22

-43

396

-16

MabThera/Rituxan

705

-46

426

-53

69

-45

10

-37

200

-23

Hemlibra

661

33

398

21

136

71

79

11

48

214

Kadcyla

478

17

200

5

167

24

27

54

84

28

Xolair

409

-6

409

-6

-

-

-

-

-

-

* Asia-Pacific, EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America,Canada, others

Diagnostics sales

Sales

CHF millions

As % of sales

% change

January – March 2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

At CER

In CHF

Diagnostics Division

4,330

2,881

100.0

100.0

55

50

Customer Areas

Core Lab

1,765

1,382

40.8

47.9

31

28

Molecular Lab

1,107

614

25.6

21.3

86

80

Diabetes Care

460

425

10.6

14.8

13

8

Pathology Lab

282

270

6.5

9.4

9

4

Point of Care

716

190

16.5

6.6

281

277

Regions

Europe, Middle East, Africa

1,967

1,215

45.5

42.2

62

62

North America

1,051

835

24.2

29.0

34

26

Asia-Pacific

1,045

650

24.1

22.5

62

61

Latin America

267

181

6.2

6.3

71

48


Sales of the customer area Core Lab increased by 31%, driven by its immunodiagnostics business (+40%). Asia-Pacific (+65%) and the EMEA region (+17%) were the main growth drivers.

Molecular Lab sales increased by 86%. The very strong sales growth was driven by the areas virology (predominantly SARS-CoV-2 tests, such as Roche’s high-throughput PCR tests), mainly in the EMEA region and the US.

Diabetes Care sales increased by 13%. The increase was driven by its blood glucose monitoring business (such as the Accu-Chek Guide system), offsetting the decline in insulin delivery systems. Demand for digital diabetes management solutions (such as the RocheDiabetes Care Platform) remained strong.

Pathology Lab sales increased by 9%. This was mainly due to growth in companion diagnostics and advanced staining instruments sales.

Point of Care sales grew by 281%, mainly driven by strong sales of Roche’s new point-of-care COVID-19 testing portfolio (such as our SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen test).

About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as ‘believes’, ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘projects’, ‘intends’, ‘should’, ‘seeks’, ‘estimates’, ‘future’ or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage. The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche’s earnings or earnings per share for 2020 or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.

References
[1] Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates and comparisons to the previous year in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average 2020) and all total figures quoted are reported at CHF.
[2] Actemra/RoActemra is not currently approved for this use.
[3] Launched since 2012: Erivedge, Perjeta, Kadcyla, Gazyva/Gazyvaro, Esbriet, Cotellic, Alecensa, Tecentriq, Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Xofluza, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Phesgo, Enspryng, Evrysdi and antibody combination casirivimab/imdevimab.
[4] EMEA: Europe, Middle East and Africa.
[5] On a fully diluted basis.
[6] Available in countries accepting the CE mark.
[7] Based on recently updated Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) guidance from the FDA.

Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17

Patrick Barth
Phone: +41 61 688 44 86

Dr. Daniel Grotzky
Phone: +41 61 688 31 10

Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31

Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Italian managers indicted in Fiat Chrysler emissions probe

    Two Italian managers in Fiat Chrysler's diesel engine program have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit in a widening case alleging a scheme to cheat on U.S. emissions tests.

  • This stage of the recovery is when equities do tend to be most expensive: Deutsche Bank’s Binky Chadha

    Deutsche Bank’s chief global strategist Binky Chadha breaks down his analysis of the current state of markets and the economy.&nbsp;

  • Here’s how insider trading is impacting the stock market

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi breaks down why insiders are unloading amid the pandemic.

  • India does not see logic in U.S. putting it on currency watchlist

    India does not see any logic in the United States putting it on a monitoring list of currency manipulators, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. "I don't understand any economic logic," Anup Wadhawan, India's commerce secretary told reporters. The Reserve Bank of India is following a policy that allows currency movements based on market forces, he said.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Giving Back Earlier Force Majeure Gains

    Libya’s state-owned NOC has declared force majeure on crude exports from the eastern Marsa el-Hariga terminal.

  • Bank of England and HM Treasury Launch Taskforce for UK CBDC

    This is the first sign the Bank of England exploring the launch of a CBDC following the release of a discussion paper in March 2020.

  • Daily Mail owner sues Google for monopoly over ad business

    The Daily Mail, owner of the MailOnline newspaper, sued Google on Tuesday, alleging that the search and advertising giant's power over selling online ad space means newspapers see little of the revenue their content produces. The federal lawsuit against Google and its parent, Alphabet Inc, alleges that Google controls the tools used to sell ad inventory as well as the space on publishers' pages where ads can be placed and the exchange that decides where ads will be placed. "The lack of competition for publishers’ inventory depresses prices and reduces the amount and quality of news available to readers, but Google ends up ahead because it controls a growing share of the ad space that remains," the lawsuit said.

  • DBS to buy 13% stake in privately-held Chinese lender for $814 million

    The company said financial authorities in Singapore and China had approved the deal and was in line with its aim to expand in the rapidly growing Greater Bay Area in China. In September, DBS received approval from China's securities regulator to form a joint venture securities company in which it would have a controlling stake, allowing DBS to engage in brokering, investment consulting, securities underwriting and sponsorship in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters exclusively reported DBS was among a clutch of banks looking to bid for parts of Citigroup's consumer business in Asia.

  • Harley Shares Rise on Strong Profit as EU Tariff Spat Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit and raised a key sales outlook for the year, offsetting the disclosure that it’s facing a potentially damaging tariff fight with the European Union.Shares of the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker soared 11% to $44.88 at 11:06 a.m in New York. Harley generated adjusted earnings of $1.68 a share in the first three months, almost twice as much as analysts had expected, it said Monday in a statement.Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz, who took the helm of the troubled manufacturer last February, has slashed costs and trimmed the product portfolio, and he’s investing more in Harley’s core heavyweight-bike segment. Those cost cuts, combined with a revival of demand in its core U.S. market, powered earnings in the first quarter, the company said.“We can see the initial signs of consumer excitement and optimism returning,” Zeitz said in a statement. “The actions we have taken to reshape the business are having a positive impact on our results, especially for our most important North American region.”Retail sales jumped 30% in North America in the first quarter and 9% globally, the company said. European deliveries fell 59%, mired by pandemic lockdowns, shipping delays and the discontinuation of sales of two models there -- the Street and the Sportster.Harley expects revenue in its motorcycles segment to grow 30% to 35% this year, up from a previous forecast of 20% to 25%, mainly due to a strong recovery in North America.The numbers are good news for Zeitz, who also plans to invest more in electrification. He has championed Harley’s first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire, and plans to set up a standalone electric-motorcycle division. Earlier this month, Harley nominated Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley to join its board.The results show Zeitz’s strategy of paring back inventory to push up prices is helping margins, and the introduction of the new sport adventure Panamerica bike at the beginning the spring riding season may also have given sales a boost, William Blair analyst Ryan Sundby wrote in a note to clients Monday. As one of his first moves as CEO, Zeitz shifted the annual release of new product from fall to spring.Tariff EscalationThe company’s progress in the U.S. was met with a new headwind across the pond in Europe. Harley was notified late Friday that the European Union was revoking the “binding origin information” credentials on all its products -- the workarounds that allowed the U.S. company to sidestep tariffs imposed on its bikes in 2018 by exporting them to the EU from a factory in Thailand.Under those agreements, Harley bikes faced a 6% tariff in Europe. Now, all of Harley’s products will carry a 56% import tariff, regardless of origin, starting in June. Harley is appealing the decision.“The potential impact of this decision on our manufacturing, operations and overall ability to compete in Europe is significant,” Zeitz said in a separate statement Monday.Harley, an iconic American brand with operations in politically important battleground states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, has been ensnared in U.S. and European trade negotiations since 2018, when President Donald Trump’s administration imposed 25% and 10% tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum exports, respectively.The EU rejected the Trump administration’s claim that exports of steel and aluminum from America’s NATO partners posed a national-security threat to the U.S., and responded with retaliatory tariffs of 25% on Harley motorcycles and a range of other iconic U.S. goods, including Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and bourbon whiskey.Separately, the European Commission and the Biden administration are negotiating a settlement to a long-running dispute over subsidies to Airbus SE and Boeing Co.The U.S. and EU in March agreed to temporarily suspend tariffs they had imposed on $11.5 billion of each other’s goods for a period of four months while they endeavored to reach a settlement to the 17-year-old trade dispute.Harley will hold its investor earnings call Tuesday, as was originally scheduled.(Updates with CEO comment in fourth paragraph, details on EU tariff in seventh.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin ETF From 3iQ and CoinShares, Canada’s 4th, Begins Trading on TSX

    A trio of ether ETFs were approved by Canadian regulators last week.

  • UiPath IPO Prices Above Range to Raise $1.3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- UiPath Inc. and its shareholders raised $1.3 billion in an initial public offering, pricing shares above a marketed range but valuing the automation software maker below its February funding round.The company and investors sold almost 24 million shares on Tuesday for $56 each, according to a statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The shares had been marketed for $52 to $54, a range that the company elevated on Monday from $43 to $50.The listing gives the company a market value of $29 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Including employee stock options and restricted stock units, that valuation is more than $31 billion.UiPath raised $750 million in a fundraising round in February that valued it at $35 billion. That round was led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue, according to a statement at the time. A dip in some software stocks since then -- including Snowflake Inc., which is down 20% from Feb. 1 -- played a part in the IPO pricing decision, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information was private.The valuation is still triple that in July, when the company said it was valued at $10.2 billion in a funding round, up from a valuation of $7 billion in a 2019 round.In the IPO, UiPath sold about 9.4 million shares while shareholders including its chairman and backers Accel and Alphabet Inc.’s investment fund offered 14.5 million, according to its filings.Started in an apartment in Romania with 10 people in 2005, UiPath now has a presence in close to 30 countries, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Daniel Dines wrote in a letter to investors. “Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” he wrote.CEO’s ControlDines, who is also chairman, owns all of UiPath’s Class B shares, which represent 88.2% of the voting power in the company, the filing shows.UiPath, now based in New York, reported a net loss of $92 million on $608 million revenue in the 2021 fiscal year ending Jan. 31. Its net loss narrowed from $520 million a year ago thanks to foreign exchange gains. It had $336 million in revenue a year earlier.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co.. UiPath‘s shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PATH.(Updates with statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Earnings, Economic Concern: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for a second day as rising virus cases around the world led to renewed concern over the continued economic impact, overshadowing a batch of solid corporate results.The S&P 500 extended its slide from an all-time high, with investors showing caution ahead of the brunt of the earnings season. All eyes will be on whether an anticipated rise in profits will bring with it forecasts for stronger growth ahead. International Business Machines Corp. climbed after reporting its largest revenue growth in 11 quarters, while United Airlines Holdings Inc. paced a selloff in travel stocks on a bigger-than-expected loss. Netflix Inc. plunged in postmarket trading as its first-quarter subscriber growth fell short of the average analyst estimate.Other corporate highlights:Johnson & Johnson posted stronger-than-expected sales, while Travelers Cos.’s earnings beat estimates and Philip Morris International Inc. raised its outlookProcter & Gamble Co. is boosting the prices of some consumer products as the household-goods behemoth grapples with higher commodity costsWhile American equities are trading at a valuation that’s about 35% above the average of the past decade, investors are focused on what’s forecast to be the best earnings season in two years. One of their biggest concerns is whether companies are equipped to handle mounting inflation pressures as the economic recovery gains momentum.“Earnings season is ramping up, and there’s this concern about how the multinationals will give their guidance in view of the fact that we haven’t drawn a line under Covid yet,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “That is just starting to unnerve investors. Demand for riskier assets has come off.”For David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management, the stock market has been just taking a breather after a big rally, but there are still reasons to be bullish.“The economic recovery has taken hold, the earnings recovery has taken hold, everything we’ve seen from first-quarter earnings so far has been that it’s going to be a blowout quarter,” he said.Elsewhere, the dollar rose for the first time in seven sessions, while the Treasury 10-year yield dropped to the lowest level in more than five weeks.Here are some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 decreased 0.7% at 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.8%The Russell 2000 dropped 2%The Stoxx Europe 600 sank 1.9%The MSCI World index dipped 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2035The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 108.09 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.731%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $62.44 a barrelGold climbed 0.5% to $1,779.10 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $1 Trillion Liquidity Surge Is Morphing Into a Leverage Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be a temporary buffer -- more than $1 trillion of debt taken on by U.S. companies last year to ride out the economic devastation caused by Covid-19.But with the economy rebounding and interest rates still near all-time lows, it’s becoming increasingly tempting for corporations including Home Depot Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. to spend those cash cushions on acquisitions and dividend hikes. In many cases, they’re now borrowing more.The risk is that unfettered access to cheap debt -- even for less creditworthy companies -- will ease the pressure on executives to pay down their liabilities. That could extend a decade-long trend of swelling corporate debt levels, increasing the chances of a greater reckoning once interest rates rise or the next time capital markets seize up.“Today’s liquidity becoming tomorrow’s leverage is going to be the story of 2021 for at least some companies,” said David Brown, co-head of global investment grade fixed income at Neuberger Berman, which has $405 billion in assets.Rising CashTotal debt loads for U.S. companies outside the financial industry rose 10% in 2020 to $11.1 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve, in part because lower interest rates have made it less burdensome for many companies to shoulder more debt. So far, corporations have largely been hoarding the money rather than spending it. Non-financial companies in the S&P 500 index that reported results before March 31 had about $2.13 trillion of cash and marketable securities on their books in the most recent quarter, up more than 25% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.But that’s likely to change, according to strategists at Barclays Plc. With the U.S. giving Covid-19 jabs to more than 3 million people a day now, and the economy showing signs of a resurgence as more consumers feel safe to go out and spend, companies are likely to be more aggressive in deploying cash.That’s likely to show up in the form of dividends, share buybacks, acquisitions, capital expenditure, and debt repayments, Barclays strategists led by Shobhit Gupta wrote in a report on Friday. Their analysis of comments on company conference calls shows that more management teams have been talking about making one-time dividend payments in recent months, and have been discussing buying back shares. The volume of acquisitions has also been growing.Generally, companies with higher credit ratings, in particular those at least four steps above junk, are likely to feel comfortable maintaining higher debt levels, the strategists said. Those with lower grades are more likely to pay down obligations.Home Depot sold $5 billion of bonds in March 2020, saying soon after that it wanted to make sure it had enough cash to tide it over during the pandemic. Then in January it borrowed $3 billion more for its acquisition of HD Supply Holdings Inc., its former subsidiary serving professional contractors. In February, the retailer said it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 10%. Meanwhile, total debt jumped by about $5.8 billion over the company’s fiscal year.Higher EarningsInvestors don’t always get hurt when a company boosts its borrowings. In the case of Home Depot, its earnings have risen alongside its liabilities, as the pandemic has spurred house-bound people to fix up their properties.The retailer prepaid $1.35 billion of bonds in March, and credit-rating firms aren’t looking at downgrading the company, which is ranked five steps above junk by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings. But analysts have said the boom in home improvement may fade in the coming year as people finish their projects and spend more time outside the home as the pandemic eases.Most money managers viewed companies’ extra debt as being short-term. Verizon said in April 2020 that it was issuing notes to boost its cash levels, describing the move on a call with investors as a step to help it “manage through the impacts of the Covid pandemic.”Then last month it sold more than $30 billion of bonds in multiple currencies, swelling its total debt to a record high in the process, to help finance purchases of 5G spectrum. The company views the rise in leverage as a temporary move to fund a strategic asset that positions the company for growth, according to an emailed statement from Treasurer Scott Krohn in response to an inquiry from Bloomberg.“For many industries, this liquidity was supposed to be temporary,” said Terence Wheat, senior portfolio manager of investment-grade corporate bonds at PGIM Fixed Income, who declined to comment on any specific corporation. “Now some companies may use it for acquisitions rather than paying down debt.”Lower PenaltiesCorporations are borrowing more now for the same reason they’ve been boosting debt levels for years: because they can. The average yield on an investment-grade corporate bond was just 2.2% as of Monday, far below the mean of the last decade of around 3.17%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.And companies are finding that adding on more debt doesn’t necessarily hurt them much. The penalty for a ratings downgrade is generally minimal. A corporation in the BBB tier, or between one and three steps above junk, pays about 0.47 percentage points more yield than companies in the A tier, or four to six steps above speculative grade, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data. That’s close to the lowest difference in a decade, and according to Barclays strategists, reflects the fact that insurance companies have been buying more BBB debt.That shrinking penalty may be why more than half of investment-grade corporate bonds by market value are in the BBB tier, versus just 27% in the early 1990s. Typically, most investment-grade companies can choose to pay down debt and merit higher ratings if they wish.“Companies have chosen to lever up,” said Richard Hunter, global head of corporate ratings at Fitch Ratings. “The wild card is going to be companies’ choices now.”Acquisition Time?For some North American companies, buying competitors looks like a good use of cash, as it can allow them to boost future earnings. Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc. said last month that it plans to acquire Shaw Communications Inc. for $16 billion. Its debt levels are expected to rise to more than five times a measure of earnings, a leverage ratio commonly associated with junk credit ratings. But the company said it plans to delever to a ratio of 3.5 times over the next three years.Rising profits for companies have helped make their debt levels look less worrisome by at least one measure. The ratio of corporations’ earnings to their interest costs has been climbing for the last few quarters, signaling they have more income available to pay their debt. For investment-grade firms in aggregate, that ratio is now better than it was pre-Covid-19, while the metric for junk-rated companies has almost returned to levels before the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.High cash levels at companies make indebtedness look lower now by some measures. Net leverage, which subtracts cash from debt and compares that net debt level to a measure of earnings, is near pre-Covid-19 levels for both blue chip companies and riskier speculative grade corporations on average. Total leverage, which doesn’t subtract out cash, remains significantly higher that it was pre-pandemic, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis of the investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond Bloomberg Barclays indexes.If companies keep spending their money instead of paying down debt, net leverage will rise, said Noel Hebert, director of credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence.“Ratings agencies have become comfortable with higher and higher leverage, thus companies are more and more happy to take advantage of it,” Hebert said. “There’s an incentive to hold leverage at elevated levels because there’s no real mechanism that’s punishing you.”(Updates with detail on insurance company demand in paragraph 16)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for April 20, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term Fibonacci level at 1.2037.

  • Bank of England to consider digital money plan

    The Bank and the Treasury set up a taskforce to examine how a central bank digital currency would work.

  • WeWork Accepting Crypto as Form of Payment

    The office-sharing provider will hold the cryptocurrency on its balance sheet and pay landlords and third-party partners in crypto.

  • IPO Boom Prompts ICICI to Hire More Investment Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s second largest private lender ICICI Bank Ltd. is making its biggest hiring push in investment banking and institutional equities in four years, as it anticipates a rise in companies going public.The Mumbai-based firm plans to add five mid-to-senior level hires in each of the two units, which currently have 130 bankers in total, according to Ajay Saraf, head of investment banking and institutional equities at ICICI Securities Ltd. The new roles will be concentrated in sectors such as technology and health care, he said.“We have not hired these kinds of numbers since 2017,” Saraf said in a phone interview last week. “We see investor interest disproportionately higher for these sectors in the next 12 months.”Shares of ICICI Securities jumped as much as 4.6% on Tuesday to their highest level since Feb. 4. The move outpaced the rise in India’s benchmark Sensex index which climbed as much as 1.1%.India is joining the global share sale frenzy thanks to ample liquidity in the market with foreign investors and even retail buyers looking for new ideas to invest in. The booming local tech scene, which earlier in April minted six unicorns in a single week, is also expanding the initial public offering pipeline for bankers.So far in 2021, nearly $3 billion has been raised through IPOs in India, the best start to the year since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It could even surpass 2020’s $4.6 billion haul as companies such as Zomato Pvt., Policybazaar and Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. are set to go public in Mumbai as as soon as this year, Bloomberg News has reported.ICICI Securities ranks first for equity offerings in India so far in 2021, according to the Bloomberg league table, a leap from 2020 when it finished 10th.Saraf expects there to be more deals to go around as high-quality firms come to market in the next three to six months.“The deal activity on the primary market will be stronger than 2021,” he said. “The number of transactions will be widespread but the rise in volume will depend on the issuers’ decisions on the size.”The banker doesn’t see those listings taking the form of special purpose acquisition companies. Investors have flooded into SPACs, vehicles that raise money from public listings in order to merge with private companies, and Indian targets are not immune to the frenzy. The country’s biggest renewable power producer ReNew Power agreed to merge with a U.S. SPAC in February, giving it an $8 billion enterprise value, and some bankers in India predict more blank-check firm deals to come.Saraf is skeptical of a sharp rise in SPAC activity in the country. “What you need for a SPAC is the size, and path to profitability,” he said. “Not many companies pass that muster in India.”(Updates with share price move in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Korea Web Giant Naver Mulls U.S. Bond, IPO to Take on Google

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the few countries in the world where Google doesn’t dominate web searches is South Korea, where Naver Corp. leads the market and is also a big player in e-commerce and fintech.But the Korean company, which now gets more than 95% of revenue domestically, wants to boost its international presence. To help with that, Naver is considering more dollar bond sales after its debut deal last month, and it’s also eyeing a possible future U.S. initial public offering for a unit, chief financial officer Park Sang-jin said in an interview.“To grow, it’s inevitable that we go global,” according to Park, who’s been with the firm since it was founded in 1999. “We should find business opportunities and meet capable partners to supplement our assets.”Naver rival Coupang Inc.’s U.S. IPO last month was the biggest by a Korean firm in more than a decade. It underscored the drive by companies to expand globally, as well as investors’ willingness to provide funds for that. Naver has made investments overseas recently including taking stakes in Spain’s virtual marketplace Wallapop and Canada’s Wattpad. Park said the firm is looking for more opportunities in Japan, where its Line messaging service is popular, as well as Europe, Southeast Asia and Taiwan.In North America, Naver is hoping to strengthen its so-called storytelling business via its web cartoon unit and internet novel platform Wattpad. The unit, Naver Webtoon, doesn’t have immediate plans to raise funds for now as it focuses on growth, but it may consider a listing if the operation becomes more solid and familiar to U.S. investors, Park said. The company moved the unit’s headquarters to Los Angeles from Korea in December last year.Shares of NBT Inc., a Seoul-based advertising firm that’s been in a partnership with Naver Webtoon since 2018, jumped on expectations that an IPO by the unit may help bolster its business. The stock has risen as much as 14.9% Wednesday, the most in about two weeks, even as the Kosdaq index fell.More BondsNaver is also considering selling more ESG dollar bonds in the near future after its $500 million deal last month. Most of the proceeds of that sale will likely be used for an environmentally-friendly data center that’s scheduled to be completed at the end of 2022 in Sejong, 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of Seoul, according to Park. The firm may sell offshore bonds on a regular basis in the future, he said.The company, which has a 65% share of South Korea’s search engine market according to InterAd data, also has had net cash positions for years.“Since we have plenty of cash, we used to make investments using cash reserves, but now we’re thinking we might increase leverage if needed,” Park said.(Updates with share move of business partner NBT Inc. in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Treasury names green financier to climate 'czar' post, disappointing activists

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Monday named climate change financial adviser John Morton to head the department's new "climate hub," disappointing activists who had sought a strong regulator to push financial institutions toward green investments. John Morton, a partner with climate change advisory and investment firm Pollination Group, will work to foster green finance and use tax policy and financial risk assessments to help reduce carbon emissions as climate counselor to Secretary Janet Yellen, the Treasury said.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Strengthens Over Fib Level at $63.47, Weakens Under 50% Level at $62.29

    Based on Monday’s trade, the direction of June WTI crude oil early Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $63.47.