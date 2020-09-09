Roche studies Ocrevus, experimental drug in MS as Novartis moves in

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche, whose multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus is being targeted by a rival medicine from Novartis, is advancing an experimental drug in a trial while also testing if Ocrevus works in a higher dose.

Roche has started a late-stage clinical trial for its molecule fenebrutinib and is doing a clinical trial of higher-dose Ocrevus against relapsing MS and primary progressive MS. The company is also looking at Ocrevus for minority populations, it said in a statement on Wednesday.





