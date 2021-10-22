U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.75
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,487.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,397.00
    -81.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.80
    +4.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.16
    -0.34 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0200
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,946.40
    -2,069.26 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,496.34
    -38.31 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.05
    +85.47 (+0.30%)
     

Roche’s VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay receives FDA approval as a companion diagnostic to identify certain non-small cell lung cancer patients eligible for Tecentriq® (atezolizumab)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, with more than 2.2 million people diagnosed globally last year.1

  • The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay helps determine which non-small cell lung cancer patients may benefit from treatment with Tecentriq immunotherapy based on the results of the Phase III IMpower010 study.

  • This new test expands Roche’s industry leading portfolio of companion diagnostics and builds on our commitment to improve personalized healthcare for better patient outcomes.

Basel, 22 October 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay in non- small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as a companion diagnostic test for Tecentriq, advancing the company's commitment to guide clinical decision making through innovative, high quality assays that improve patient access to personalized healthcare.

The current standard of care for patients with early stage lung cancer is surgery to remove the tumor, which may be followed by chemotherapy. Unfortunately, about half of these patients will have their cancer return following surgery.2 Tecentriq received FDA approval on 15 October 2021 as adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for adults whose Stage II-IIIA NSCLC tumors have PD-L1 expression on ≥1% of tumor cells. The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay identifies NSCLC patients who may be eligible for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) monotherapy in this indication.

“Early detection of lung cancer can change the treatment pathway for patients and give them more treatment options,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “We are proud to offer a companion diagnostic PD-L1 test that identifies lung cancer patients who may qualify for Tecentriq therapy. With the FDA approval of this companion diagnostic test, clinicians now have an effective tool for offering better patient care through targeted immunotherapy treatment.”

The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay was used as part of the IMpower010 study sponsored by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to identify patients whose tumors expressed the PD-L1 protein. The IMpower010 clinical study began in 2015 with the goal of understanding how patients would respond to treatment with Tecentriq following traditional surgery and chemotherapy. In 2021, Genentech reported a 34% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death amongst Tecentriq patients whose tumors were shown to express PD-L1 protein. For details of the study go to www.roche.com.

About the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay
VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay is used to detect programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) protein in non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) patients. PD-L1 expression on tumor cells and immune cells has been shown in clinical studies to help predict the likelihood a patient may benefit from PD-L1/PD-1 immunotherapy drugs.3-6

VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay testing is performed on a BenchMark ULTRA instrument and is visualized using the OptiView DAB IHC Detection Kit.

Roche has developed a leading, comprehensive and differentiated lung cancer immunohistochemical portfolio, with biomarkers that support multiple guidelines for the diagnosis and stratification of lung cancers.7-9

About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References
[1] World Health Organization: GLOBOCAN 2020 – Lung Cancer: Estimated cancer incidence, mortality and prevalence worldwide. [Internet; cited May 2021] Available from: https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/15-Lung-fact-sheet.pdf
Siegel RL, Miller KD, Jemal A. Cancer statistics, 2020. CA Cancer J Clin. 2020:70(1):7-30.
[2] Yano T, et al. Therapeutic strategy for postoperative recurrence in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. World J Clin Oncol. 2014;5(5):1048-1054.
[3] Rittmeyer, A., Barlesi, F., Waterkamp, D., Park, K., Ciardiello, F., von Pawel, J., … Gandara, D. R. (2017). Atezolizumab versus docetaxel in patients with previously treated non-small-cell lung cancer (OAK): a phase 3, open-label, multicentre randomised controlled trial. Lancet. 387(10030), 1837–1846. http://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(16)32517-X
[4] Topalian SL, Hodi FS, Brahmer JR, Gettinger SN, Smith DC, McDermott DF, et al. Safety, activity, and immune correlates of anti-PD-1 antibody in cancer. N Engl J Med. 2012 Jun 28;366(26):2443-54. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1200690. Epub 2012 Jun 2.
[5] Markham A. Atezolizumab: First Global Approval. Drugs. 2016 Aug;76(12):1227-32. doi: 10.1007/s40265-016-0618-8.
[6] Abdel-Rahman O. PD-L1 expression and outcome of advanced melanoma patients treated with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 agents: a meta-analysis. Immunotherapy. 2016 Sep;8(9):1081-9. doi: 10.2217/imt-2016-0025.
[7] National Comprehensive Cancer Network (2021). NCCN Guidelines Version 2.2021 Small Cell Lung Cancer NCCN Evidence Blocks. Retrieved from https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/nscl_blocks.pdf Accessed 8th February, 2021.
[8] National Comprehensive Cancer Network (2021). NCCN Guidelines Version 2.2021 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer NCCN Evidence Blocks. Retrieved from https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/nscl_blocks.pdf
Accessed 8th February, 2021.
[9] Lindeman, N et al. (2018). Updated Molecular Testing Guideline for the Selection of Lung Cancer Patients for Treatment with Targeted Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors. Arch Pathol Lab Med. 142:321–346.


Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17

Patrick Barth
Phone: +41 61 688 44 86

Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31

Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05










Roche Investor Relations

Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com

Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com

Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com

Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com


Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com

Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com

Investor Relations North America

Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Arbitration panel rejects Future's plea on Reliance deal in dispute with Amazon

    A Singapore arbitration panel has rejected Future Retail's plea to quash an order from last year that put its $3.4 billion deal with Reliance on hold, in a boost for its partner Amazon.com Inc which is seeking to block the transaction. Amazon has been locked in a tussle https://www.reuters.com/technology/singapore-arbitration-panel-says-indias-future-retail-is-party-dispute-with-2021-10-20 with Future and accuses it of breaking contracts when it sold its retail assets to Indian market leader Reliance last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.

  • Australia watchdog closes probe into former Rio Tinto exec Davies-letter

    Australia's securities watchdog has closed its investigation into former Rio Tinto Ltd executive Alan Davies over an alleged $10.5 million payment to a consultant in Guinea, citing insufficient evidence, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. Davies, formerly Rio's Energy and Minerals chief executive, was terminated in late 2016 after Rio Tinto became aware of emails https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-guinea-terminates-idUSKBN13B2Y4 from 2011 that referred to payments to the consultant in connection with its vast Simandou iron ore project in the West African nation. According to the letter, ASIC's investigation covered directors duties like care and diligence and operating in good faith, obligations of honesty, and true and correct books and records.

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

    The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Most People Who Get Sick From COVID

  • Why Cortexyme Thinks It Could Be Next In The Mega Alzheimer's Drug Market

    The next donnybrook in Alzheimer's disease is looming. Biogen gained the first approval, and a slew of biotech stocks are now lining up.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were jumping 5.5% higher as of 3:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The gain came after the company and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced efficacy of 95.

  • Hundreds Sickened After Onion-Linked Salmonella Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- People across the U.S. have been advised to throw away all unlabeled red, white and yellow onions after a mass salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds of people across 37 states.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing T

  • 3 Great Stocks You Can Buy With $50 Right Now

    Do you have a $50 bill burning a hole in your pocket, or your brokerage account? It might not be enough to fill up an empty gas tank but you'd be surprised what a patient investor can do with such a tiny sum. Here's why they could deliver eye-popping gains for patient investors.

  • The Worst Side Effect of Drinking Alcohol, Says Dietitian

    Whether you enjoy a glass of wine on occasion or mark the start of the weekend with a few cocktails, alcohol is a frequent component of countless meals, celebrations, and social gatherings.In fact, 54.9% of U.S. adults surveyed by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health in 2019 admitted to consuming alcohol within the past month.While moderate red wine consumption has long been linked to cardiovascular benefits, and many people use alcohol as a means of aiding relaxation, alcohol consumption

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • CDC approves expanded rollout of COVID-19 boosters

    Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday.

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

    High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the t

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    The gene-editing virtuoso CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is one of the most-watched stocks in biotech, and it's no surprise why. CRISPR Therapeutics has a handful of different programs that could turn out to be low-risk cures for previously intractable hereditary diseases. Smart investors are likely to disregard the notion that the company's revenue is actually growing.

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Could This Be the Next Blockbuster Indication for Eli Lilly?

    Eli Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant could be a groundbreaking therapy for patients with alopecia areata.

  • Houston biotech cos. begin clinical trials for cancer, Covid-19 treatments

    Iterion Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech — began clinical trials for drug candidates Oct. 19. Here's a look at how these Houston-based companies are moving through the regulatory pipeline: Houston-based oncology firm Iterion Therapeutics Inc. is initiating clinical trials for its lead drug candidate with the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

  • Merck Scores Unexpectedly in Pneumococcal Vaccine Fight With Pfizer. What It Means for the Stocks.

    The CDC's influential vaccines advisory committee recommended both Pfizer and Merck’s new pneumococcal vaccines for older adults, surprising analysts.

  • A surprising reason many businesses don’t have Covid vaccine mandates

    Some CEOs worry they'll lose workers they can't replace if they require all employees to get vaccinated.

  • This Isn’t Sci-Fi: How AI Is About To Disrupt This $11 Trillion Industry

    Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s disrupting entire industries. Now, it’s coming to the healthcare sector, and it could change everything we know about medicine

  • Moderna and J&J Covid-19 Boosters, Mixing and Matching Authorized by the FDA

    U.S. health regulators significantly widened the nation’s Covid-19 booster campaign, clearing use of extra doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and also saying people can get a shot that is different from what they had previously received.