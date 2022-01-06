U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,669.25
    -23.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,176.00
    -115.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,641.00
    -125.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,175.10
    -15.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    -1.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -20.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.53 (-2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9090
    -0.2210 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,085.50
    -3,291.64 (-7.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.81
    -92.79 (-7.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,529.50
    -802.66 (-2.74%)
     

Rochelle Salt Market Size to grow by USD 62.62 million | Market Insights highlights the increasing investments in the food and beverage industry as key driver | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Rochelle Salt Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.75% in 2021 at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverage, electroplating, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Attractive Opportunities in Rochelle Salt Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Rochelle Salt Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Rochelle salt market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the prominent vendors offering Rochelle salt are BeanTown Chemical, Danaher, Giovanni Randi, TNJ Chemical, Merck, Novarina, PAHI, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing. Many regional suppliers are present in the market, particularly in growing countries such as APAC, South America, and Africa. Rising industrialization in developing regions and increasing use of Rochelle salt in various applications such as food preparation, pharmaceuticals, and electroplating have led to the emergence of regional vendors.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • BeanTown Chemical Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Giovanni Randi Spa

  • Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Novarina Srl

  • PAHI SL

  • Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

  • Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló SL

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for Rochelle salt in APAC.

The Rochelle salt market in Europe is likely to be driven by the rising usage of Rochelle salt in applications such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, metal treatment, and electronics. In the region, Rochelle salt is used in the pharmaceutical industry to produce saline. It is used in the food industry for the preservation of meat. The UK, Germany, and other developed countries dominate the Rochelle salt market in Europe. Russia is witnessing a surge in the consumption of Rochelle salt due to its vast population and the rising demand by end-user industries.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, India, France, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Rochelle salt during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/rochelle-salt-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The Rochelle salt market share growth by the food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. Potassium sodium tartrate or Rochelle salt is a vital component used by food and beverage. The global Rochelle salt market by the food and beverage industry is expected to register growth due to the increasing use of Rochelle salt as a stabilizer in meat products, cheese, and the production of pectin and jellies. It acts as an emulsifier, stabilizer, sequestrant, buffer, and antioxidant in cheese products. The increase in red meat slaughtering in the US is expected to drive the growth of the global Rochelle salt market during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The increasing investments in the food and beverage industry are notably driving the Rochelle salt market's growth. Rochelle salt, also known as potassium sodium tartrate, is a vital component used in the food and beverage industry. It is used for manufacturing pectin and gelatins. Manufacturers focus on increasing production speed and output, and competitive pricing is expected to be one of the key factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, Piezoelectric ceramics are gaining traction due to their high permittivity and piezoelectric property. The ease of fabricating materials into various sizes and shapes, including sheets of different sizes, bars, cylinders, and plates, is driving the demand for piezoelectric ceramics. Factors such as rising demand for piezoelectric devices in the aerospace and defense sector, increased use of piezoelectric devices in the automotive industry, a thriving construction industry, and R&D activities are expected to have a positive impact on the global Rochelle salt market during the forecasted period.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the Rochelle Salt market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Copper Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rochelle Salt Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 62.62 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.75

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

The US, Germany, India, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BeanTown Chemical Inc., Danaher Corp., Giovanni Randi Spa, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novarina Srl, PAHI SL, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló SL, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rochelle-salt-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-62-62-million--market-insights-highlights-the-increasing-investments-in-the-food-and-beverage-industry-as-key-driver--technavio-301454417.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • What Beyond Meat’s partnership with KFC means for the stock

    Peter Saleh, BTIG Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about KFC's partnership with Beyond Meat on plant-based chicken and the push to have plant-based foods in 2022.

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Chance of E

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • Chrysler Takes Aim at Tesla. The Auto Maker Plans to Go All-Electric by 2028.

    Stellantis brand Chrysler unveiled an electric-vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Henrik Fisker talks autonomous tech, new EV entrants at CES

    Henrik Fisker, the Chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc., breaks down the automaker's new 4D autonomous tech how new entrants like Sony will fare in the EV space.&nbsp;

  • Electric vehicles: GM, Chrysler, Mercedes, and Sony reveal new models at CES

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down the latest electric vehicle reveals from legacy automakers like General Motors, Chrysler, and Mercedes along with new entrants like Sony at this year's CES.&nbsp;

  • China Halves Fuel Export Quota in Year’s First Batch Allocations

    (Bloomberg) -- China slashed its fuel export quota by more than half in the first batch of allocations for 2022, highlighting the nation’s strategy of progressively limiting overseas sales. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New England Power Prices Soar on Higher Gas Costs, Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity prices in New England jumped on Tuesday as a frigid start to the day spurred demand when the cost of natural gas used to fuel power plants soared.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockReal-time power pric

  • CES 2022: Intel unveils new chips, Chrysler to take on Tesla in EV market

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the opening to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, Intel's next-gen core processor launch, Chrysler's EV outlook going forward, and Sony's plans for an EV prototype SUV.

  • 2022 Retirement Planning: It's Easier If You Understand The New Rules

    Retirement planning is always a challenge. Amassing enough retirement savings is easier if you understand 2022's new rules.

  • Amazon makes deal with Stellantis for electric delivery vehicles

    Amazon has agreed to collaborate with Stellantis on software. The deal would also make Amazon the first customer for a Ram electric delivery vehicle.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads

    According to its 2021 jobs report, 97% of Cornell Johnson MBAs received employment offers within three months of graduation. Courtesy photo Though salaries and bonuses continue to rise year-over-year for Cornell University’s MBA graduates, ... The post MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • California finds PG&E responsible for fire, Toyota outsells GM in the U.S., Walmart expands delivery

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman breaks down top headlines, including California’s decision to find PG&E responsible for massive fire, Toyota dethroning General Motors for the first time in nearly a century, and Walmart's plans to expand its in-home delivery service to over 30 million homes.

  • Oil settles at a 6-week high as U.S. crude supplies fall, but gasoline stocks surge

    Oil futures rise on Wednesday, with U.S. prices marking their highest finish since late November after government data revealed a sixth straight weekly decline in domestic crude supplies.

  • Investors Buy up Metaverse Real Estate in Virtual Land Boom

    Real-estate transactions in the metaverse are reaching record highs. We spoke with companies investing in digital real estate to understand the economic model, and why investors are spending millions on virtual property. Photo: Republic Realm