U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,865.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,886.75
    -9.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.60
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.58
    -0.16 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.50
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.06 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9946
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1810
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6280
    -0.0940 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,429.16
    +417.04 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.09
    +5.19 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,350.45
    -102.30 (-0.36%)
     

Roche's VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) test gains CE label expansion as a companion diagnostic to identify non-small cell lung cancer patients eligible for Tecentriq

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RHHBF
  • RHHBY
  • RHHVF

  • The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay helps determine which patients with non-small cell lung cancer may benefit from treatment with Tecentriq immunotherapy based on the results of the Phase III IMpower010 study.1

  • This label expansion strengthens Roche's industry-leading portfolio of companion diagnostics and builds on its commitment to improve personalised healthcare for better patient outcomes.

TUCSON, Ariz, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced CE label expansion of the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as a companion diagnostic for Tecentriq® (atezolizumab). This advances the company's commitment to guide clinical decision making through innovative, high quality assays that improve patient access to personalised healthcare.

PD-L1 (SP263)
PD-L1 (SP263)

The current standard of care for patients with early stage lung cancer is removal of the tumour, which may be followed by chemotherapy. Unfortunately, about half of these patients will have their cancer return following surgery.The European Commission approved Tecentriq in June 2022 as adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for adults whose Stage II-IIIA NSCLC tumours have high PD-L1 protein expression. The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay identifies NSCLC patients who may be eligible for Tecentriq monotherapy in this indication, potentially reducing their risk of disease recurrence or death by more than half.

"With early detection of lung cancer, it is possible to give patients more treatment options and potentially improve a patient's outcome," said Jill German, Head of Pathology Lab at Roche Diagnostics. "We are proud to offer a PD-L1 test that may qualify lung cancer patients for Tecentriq therapy. With this latest expansion, clinicians can consider multiple targeted immunotherapy options with one test to quickly determine the right treatment for each patient."

The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay was used in the IMpower010 study sponsored by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to identify patients whose tumours expressed the PD-L1 protein. The IMpower010 clinical study began in 2015 with the goal of understanding how patients would respond to treatment with Tecentriq following traditional surgery and chemotherapy. In 2021, Genentech reported a 57% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death amongst Tecentriq patients whose tumours were shown to express PD-L1 protein  on ≥50% of tumour cells.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, with more than 2.2 million people diagnosed globally last year.3 The launch of Roche's VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) test as a companion diagnostic to identify non-small cell lung cancer patients eligible for Tecentriq demonstrates the company's commitment to improve patient access to personalised healthcare.

About the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay
VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay is used to detect programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) protein in non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) patients. PD-L1 expression on tumour cells and immune cells has been shown in clinical studies to help predict the likelihood a patient may benefit from PD-L1/PD-1 immunotherapy drugs.4

VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay testing is performed on a BenchMark ULTRA instrument and is visualised using the OptiView DAB IHC Detection Kit.

Roche has developed a leading, comprehensive and differentiated lung cancer immunohistochemical portfolio, with biomarkers that support multiple guidelines for the diagnosis and stratification of lung cancers.

About Roche 
Founded in1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognizing our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References
[1] Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche's Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer without their disease returning. https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2021-03-22.
[2] Yano T, et al. Therapeutic strategy for postoperative recurrence in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. World J Clin Oncol. 2014;5(5):1048-1054.
[3] World Health Organization: GLOBOCAN 2020 – Lung Cancer: Estimated cancer incidence, mortality and prevalence worldwide. [Internet; cited May 2021] 1.Available from: https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/15-Lung-fact-sheet.pdf.
[4]  VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay. CE marked Package Insert. Roche Diagnostics; 2022

For further information please contact:

Jo Lynn Garing, Roche Diagnostics Communications
Mobile: +1 317-363-7286
E-mail: jo_lynn.garing@roche.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roches-ventana-pd-l1-sp263-test-gains-ce-label-expansion-as-a-companion-diagnostic-to-identify-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-patients-eligible-for-tecentriq-301611199.html

SOURCE Roche

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna completes FDA submission for new COVID-19 booster

    Moderna Inc. said late Tuesday it has completed its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the emergency-use authorization for its experimental bivalent COVID-19 booster for those who are 18 years old or older. The new shot targets the original strain of the virus as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 strains, thought to be the prevalent ones in the U.S. and other countries. Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Monday they had completed their submission for a booster available for people 12

  • Lyft to sublease its office space in four cities because of remote work

    The ride-hailing company will be putting 275,000 of 615,000 square feet on the sublease market in its San Francisco headquarters, plus New York City, Nashville and Seattle, a spokeswoman said.

  • Sorrento Shares Pop After Interim Data From Lung Cancer Trial

    Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) announced positive results from a pivotal study of Abivertinib on 209 response evaluable, heavily pretreated NSCLC patients by an IRC assessment with matured long-term follow-up data. Abivertinib selectively inhibits EGFR-activating and resistant mutation with nearly 300-fold greater potency than wild-type EGFR. In these Independent Review Committee (IRC)-assessed preliminary data, Abivertinib showed significant treatment benefits in 209 response evaluabl

  • Minerva (NERV) Submits NDA for Schizophrenia Candidate, Stock Up

    Minerva's (NERV) stock surges after the company files an NDA-seeking FDA approval for its schizophrenia therapy.

  • Novo (NVO) Posts Positive Data From Diabetes Study on CagriSema

    Novo Nordisk (NVO) completes the phase II study evaluating CagriSema, a combination of semaglutide and cagrilintide for treating type II diabetes.

  • What is labiaplasty? Plastic surgeons explain.

    Here's what you need to know about labiaplasty — a surgical procedure that changes the shape of the labia — and why it's becoming more popular.

  • Signify Health has the kind of data that appeals to companies like Amazon and UnitedHealth Group

    Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that the three companies, plus Option Care Health (OPCH) are allegedly pursuing an acquisition of the value-based care company in an auction that values it at about $8 billion. If the buyer ends up being Amazon, it would be the e-commerce giant’s second healthcare deal this summer following its $3.9 billion purchase in July of direct primary-care provider One Medical, which operates as 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) That said, CVS, which operates the health insurer Aetna, and UnitedHealth, another health insurance giant, for years have been building out their care businesses. “We view interest in SGFY as consistent with our thesis that the home remains a critical linchpin in the move towards value-based care,” Truist analyst David MacDonald told investors on Monday.

  • 9 ways the Inflation Reduction Act affects Medicare coverage, and what it means for you

    It's one of the most significant reforms to Medicare in decades. Here's what the new law will mean for your coverage.

  • UnitedHealthcare Accelerator announces its 2022 startup cohort

    UnitedHealthcare has announced the 10 startups that are part of its fourth-annual accelerator program.

  • Whole Foods is sued over 'No Antibiotics, Ever' beef claim

    Whole Foods Market was sued on Tuesday by three consumers and an animal welfare nonprofit, in a lawsuit accusing the Amazon.com Inc unit of falsely marketing beef with the slogan "No Antibiotics, Ever." The proposed class action said recent independent laboratory testing found that Whole Foods' beef contained antibiotic and other pharmaceutical residue, meaning that cattle had been treated with antibiotics or other pharmaceuticals. Peymon Khaghani, Jason Rose, Sara Safari and the nonprofit Farm Forward said this creates "serious health risks" by contributing to antibiotic-resistant bacteria that consumers eventually ingest, and which may cause infections that cannot be treated with existing antibiotics.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Preps $5.4 Billion Foray Into Sickle Cell Disease?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its $5.4 billion plan to buy Global Blood Therapeutics? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Depression ruined her life for years. Kansas City doctor’s ‘helmet’ changed everything

    “It’s miraculous, the way I feel,” said this Overland Park woman. “My brain did a complete 180.”

  • Gilead (GILD) Twice-Yearly HIV Treatment Gets EC Approval

    Gilead (GILD) HIV treatment Sunlenca gets approved by the European Commission for adults with multi-drug resistant HIV infection for whom it is otherwise not possible to construct a suppressive anti-viral regimen.

  • What should schools do about monkeypox? CDC guidelines weigh in

    The CDC counts only 17 monkeypox cases in children under 16 years old so far.

  • Mark Cuban: 'No one should have to choose between food, rent, or medicine'

    Billionaire Mark Cuban took action on prescription drug costs long before the Inflation Reduction Act by investing in Cost Plus Drugs, an online pharmacy.

  • TENX: The Pressure’s On: Awaiting Phase 3 Start

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TENX READ THE FULL TENX RESEARCH REPORT 2Q:22 Financial and Operational Review Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) reported second quarter 2022 results on August 11, 2022 via its filing of Form 10-Q with the SEC. Since our previous report, the company announced the completion of its pharmacokinetic study of TNX-201 and held a key opinion leader (KOL) event on

  • If You're Using This Butter, Stop Immediately, FDA Says in New Warning

    Whether you're slathering it onto your bread or working it into your baked goods, butter remains one of the essential kitchen staples that's hard to go without. When used in moderation, it can be the perfect way to add a delicious roundness to your dish that no other ingredient can accomplish. But before you continue to spread, you may want to take a second to check what's in your refrigerator because the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for one type of butter due to a potentia

  • Medicare enrollees to see Inflation Reduction Act benefits ‘very soon,’ health official says

    Department of Health and Human Services CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure discusses the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Medicaid and Medicare, health care costs, and the law’s benefits.

  • The Best Time To Get Your 2022 Flu Shot, According To A Vaccine Expert

    Want the best protection this season? You may want to get your influenza shot earlier than you think.

  • Should We All Be Squatting More?

    Deep squatting is more common in cultures outside the U.S. — but is it better for our bodies? Here's what experts say.