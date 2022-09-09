U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,047.67
    +41.49 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,019.81
    +245.29 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,043.03
    +180.90 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.53
    +26.63 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.26
    +2.72 (+3.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.24 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    +0.0045 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3040
    +0.0120 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1591
    +0.0089 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6250
    -1.4620 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,224.86
    +2,060.39 (+10.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.08
    +19.48 (+3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Roche's VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay receives CE IVD approval to identify patients with locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer eligible for Libtayo

·5 min read

  • The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay helps determine which patients with non-small cell lung cancer may be eligible for treatment with Libtayo monotherapy1 based on the results of the Phase III EMPOWER-Lung 1 study.

  • This additional approval will allow more patients with locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer broader access to the immunotherapy Libtayo.

  • PD-L1 testing provides clinicians with essential information that helps guide clinical decision making and improve patient outcomes.

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay is available in countries accepting the CE mark as a companion diagnostic to identify non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients eligible for treatment with Libtayo® (cemiplimab), a PD-1 inhibitor therapy developed by Regeneron.

(PRNewsfoto/Roche)
(PRNewsfoto/Roche)

More than 60 percent of patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer are diagnosed at locally advanced or metastatic stage (Stage III-IV).2 With the launch of the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay, more patients may have access to an additional immunotherapy option with Libtayo, potentially improving their treatment pathway and outcomes.

"With our companion diagnostics, we can help ensure each patient gets the most appropriate targeted treatment. This approval gives eligible advanced lung cancer patients access to the immunotherapy Libtayo as a first-line treatment," said Jill German, Head of Pathology Lab at Roche Diagnostics. "Our high medical value PD-L1 assay portfolio is continuing to help improve access to personalised medicine."

The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay is the only CE IVD product available with NSCLC indications for four different immunotherapy drugs, offering oncologists a broad range of treatment options for patients. Treating non-small cell lung cancer as early as possible may improve patient outcomes.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide. Every year, more than 2.2 million people are diagnosed with lung cancer globally and up to 85 percent of these cases are non-small cell lung cancer.3,4

More information about the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay as a companion diagnostic will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology on 10 September 2022 in a session titled "Clinical interchangeability of PD-L1 IHC assays for the treatment of first-line NSCLC with cemiplimab".

About the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay
Roche has developed a leading, comprehensive and differentiated lung cancer immunohistochemical portfolio, with biomarkers that support multiple guidelines for the diagnosis and stratification of lung cancers. VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay is used to detect programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) protein in non-small cell lung carcinoma patients. PD-L1 expression on tumor cells and immune cells has been shown in clinical studies to help predict the likelihood a patient may benefit from PD-L1/PD-1 immunotherapy drugs.5 VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay testing is performed on a BenchMark ULTRA instrument and is visualised using the OptiView DAB IHC Detection Kit. Last month, Roche announced that the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay received CE label expansion in non-small cell lung cancer as a companion diagnostic for Tecentriq® (atezolizumab).

About Roche 
Founded in1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognizing our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References
[1] Regeneron news release. LIBTAYO® (Cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with advanced Non-small cell lung cancer with ≥50% PD-L1 expression with no EGFR, ALK, or ROS mutations  using a validated assay.  (Refer to product information for full intended use.)
[2] EpiCast Report: NSCLC Epidemiology Forecast to 2025. GlobalData. 2016
[3] World Health Organization: GLOBOCAN 2020 – Lung Cancer: Estimated cancer incidence, mortality and prevalence worldwide. [Internet; cited May 2021] Available from: https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/15-Lung-fact-sheet.pdf.
[4] Cancer.org: What is non-small-cell lung cancer? [Internet; cited May 2021] Available from: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/about/what-is.html#:
[5] VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay. CE marked Package Insert. Roche Diagnostics; 2022

For further information, please contact:

Jo Lynn Garing, Roche Diagnostics Communications
Mobile: +1 317-363-7286
E-mail: jo_lynn.garing@roche.com

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roches-ventana-pd-l1-sp263-assay-receives-ce-ivd-approval-to-identify-patients-with-locally-advanced-and-metastatic-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-eligible-for-libtayo-301621285.html

SOURCE Roche

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Schedules Adcomm For Veru's Cancer Drug Repurposed For COVID-19

    The FDA is convening an adcomm meeting of its Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee, slated for October 6, to discuss Veru Inc's (NASDAQ: VERU) request for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS. In a public notice, the FDA said that as part of the adcomm, one of the focuses of the experts will include "the treatment effect size in the context of the high placebo mortality rate, the limited size of the safety database, and identif

  • Regeneron Stock Soars On Pair Of Successful Trials

    Studies "support aflibercept 8 mg as a potential new standard-of-care," Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said. Regeneron stock leapt in huge volume.

  • Amylyx gains nearly $600M in market cap after FDA committee gives green light

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were riding high in the first few hours of trading following a key FDA advisory committee's positive vote on its first drug, despite the unusual caveats that accompanied the vote.

  • New Bill Helps Retirees With Long-Term Care

    When planning for the future, health care ranks as one of the highest concerns for both savers and retirees alike. Not only are health care costs rising by more than 5% every year, but rampant inflation and volatile market performances … Continue reading → The post New Bill May Allow Penalty-Free 401(k) Withdrawals for This Retirement Expense appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Regeneron Gets Praised by Wall Street. High-Dose Eylea Data Look ‘Strong.’

    Jefferies upgrades the stock and other analysts raise their price targets on Regeneron following better-than-expected data on a new formulation of the company's signature eye medication.

  • Delivering the Future of Diagnostics and Precision Oncology

    At ECP 2022, Illumina presents new validation for TSO Comprehensive

  • Relay Therapeutics Jumps on Data Update

    An emerging crop of drug developers is using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sometimes supercomputers to design safer and more effective drugs. The latest update from Relay Therapeutics provides early validation for a technology-enabled approach. At the very least, the preliminary data published ahead of an important scientific meeting shows the promise of the company's unique strategy to design more selective drug candidates.

  • Could This Biosimilar Drug Candidate Be a Winner for Amgen?

    Amgen's biosimilar drug is close to stealing away sales from AstraZeneca's rare disease drug called Soliris.

  • CVS Wants to Bring the Doctor to You (and Disrupt Healthcare)

    It seems like every major technology company wants to disrupt healthcare. It's easy to see why as the United States spends nearly 18% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. "...Because national health expenditures are projected to grow 1.1 percentage points faster than gross domestic product per year on average over 2019-28, the health share of the economy is projected to rise from 17.7% in 2018 to 19.7% in 2028."

  • Do I have enough cash to cover my own health care needs in retirement? Here is the simple math you need to figure it out

    These strategies can help you reduce your health care costs.

  • IVERIC bio (ISEE) Posts Positive Top-Line Data From GA Study

    IVERIC bio (ISEE) reports positive top-line data from the phase III GATHER2 study, evaluating its investigational candidate, Zimura, for the treatment of geographic atrophy. Stock up.

  • Relay Therapeutics Shares Jump After Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Drug Ahead Of ESMO Presentation

    Relay Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: RLAY) ReFocus trial for RLY-4008 was published on the European Society for Medical Oncology's (ESMO) website. The abstract has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming ESMO Congress 2022. Relay Therapeutics is evaluating RLY-4008, its bile duct cancer drug, for a narrow group of patients with FGFR2-altered cholangiocarcinoma. Related: Relay Therapeutics Highlights Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Trial. Potent efficacy was observed across all dos

  • Exelixis (EXEL) Reports Positive Cabometyx Combo Study Results

    Exelixis (EXEL) announces positive detailed results on the triplet combination study of Cabometyx, Opdivo and Yervoy.

  • Pregnant Mom Shares 'Belly Deflating' Trick On TikTok. Safe?

    Footage of a pregnant mom appearing to deflate her baby bump has left the internet baffled.

  • How to get Omicron boosters at CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and other California locations

    New boosters to protect against the latest Omicron variants of the coronavirus are arriving in Southern California this week. Here's how to get one.

  • Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is on Fire Today

    The drugmaker's shares are skyrocketing in response to a positive advisory committee vote for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug candidate AMX0035. Specifically, a panel of experts assembled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly voted seven to two in favor of the available evidence supporting the drug's use as a treatment for ALS. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that results in the loss of motor control.

  • Thai man spends two days on roof after his family wouldn't let him smoke weed

    A Thai man reportedly spent nearly 48 hours on a roof in protest after his family would not allow him to smoke marijuana. The man, 42-year-old Kantaphi, was described by his wife as a “weed addict.” To curb his addiction, Kantaphi’s wife sent him to stay with his father in the Kantharalak district to “starve him of marijuana.”

  • FDA Approves New Botox Rival

    Analysts say the drug, from Revance Therapeutics, poses a threat to the market-dominating antiwrinkle treatment because it promises to last longer.

  • This Eating Habit May Drastically Reduce the Risk of Fatal Parkinson's Disease

    Parkinson's disease (PD) may be an issue that stems from the health and function of your brain, according to the National Institute on Aging. However, a new study recently published by JAMA Network Open also reveals a connection between eating habits and mortality rates for those with PD.In a study titled "Association of Diet and Physical Activity With All-Cause Mortality Among Adults With Parkinson Disease," researchers took a look at 1,251 participants who were previously diagnosed with Parkin

  • Does Medicare Advantage or Medicare Have The Most Bang for Its Buck?

    Medicare is designed to help eligible individuals pay for healthcare. One of the most important decisions to make when enrolling for the first time or making changes to your coverage during open enrollment is whether to opt for Medicare Advantage … Continue reading → The post Medicare Open Enrollment Is Almost Closed: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.