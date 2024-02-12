Rochester Black history: Dr. Anthony Jordan devoted his life to serving needy in Rochester

Dr. Anthony L. Jordan was Rochester’s second Black physician, but he's known to far more today as the namesake of the Anthony L. Jordan Center.

That center is part of the Jordan Health Network, whose mission it is provide comprehensive health care "with dignity and respect to all regardless of ability to pay."

It's a fitting tribute to the doctor who was said to have never turned anyone away.

Anthony Jordan: 'The doctor who would come'

Dr. Anthony L. Jordan was said to have never turned anyone away. 'Tell the Lord about me. There'll be no charge," he would tell patients. He was Rochester's second African-American doctor.

Jordan established his medical practice at 136 Adams St. in 1932 during the Great Depression and served patients for decades, frequently caring for the poor who had no place else to go and, often, no way to pay.

According to a February 2019 article written by Christopher Brennan for the Rochester Public Library's Local History & Genealogy Division, Jordan soon found that much of his business came from the city’s Seventh Ward, a multicultural area in northeast Rochester including North Clinton, Joseph and Hudson Avenues.

"Then as now, the neighborhood was largely working class and poor, and though many doctors would not serve its population, Dr. Jordan did," Brennan wrote of Jordan. "He was known as 'the doctor who would come,' when and where he was needed."

Dr. Anthony Jordan: 'The doors of doctors’ offices are open to all'

Jordan and his family lived above his office in Corn Hill until 1960. Patients came by at all hours. One of Jordan’s daughters, Katherine, said in a news story, “We sort of lived with the people. He had loads and loads of patients. It got so that people were sitting on the porch, sitting on the steps. There were a lot of sick people.”

May 1969: Dr. Anthony Jordan pictured at work. Patients who couldn’t afford a bill sometimes paid him in pies or flour or a book. Jordan made house calls for decades and only stopped because of failing eyesight. He died in 1971.

A native of what is now Guyana, Jordan immigrated to the U.S. for college, enrolled at Howard University and practiced in North Carolina and downstate in New York before coming to Rochester.

In the mid-1960s, Jordan received the New York State Medical Society’s presidential citation for outstanding service in his profession. The award noted that he had “given his life to serving the needy without thought of reward or recognition.” When he was honored at a 1967 dinner, Jordan said, “The doors of doctors’ offices are open to all, whether they have money or not.”

Patients who couldn’t afford a bill sometimes paid him in pies or flour or a book. Jordan made house calls for decades and only stopped because of failing eyesight.

When Jordan died in 1971, a friend said in his obituary that he would tell patients, “Tell the Lord about me. There’ll be no charge.”

Family ties to Dr. Anthony Jordan

Greer Gladney is a great-grandchild of Dr. Anthony L. Jordan.

The benevolent spirit continues to this day — and Jordan family ties remain. A great-granddaughter of Dr. Jordan, Greer Gladney, is a digital marketing and administrative assistant with the organization.

“What’s always impressed on me is how much a center of the community this (place) is,” Gladney said in interview published in 2020. “The dedication to the service and the work, that’s what’s most important.”

