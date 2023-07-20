Rochester business owner sentenced to 6 months in prison for tax crimes

Jul. 19—ST. PAUL — The owner of a Rochester jewelry business has been sentenced to six months in prison followed by one year of supervised release, according to a statement from United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Bernard James Benavidez, 62, the sole owner of Master Jewelers, was accused of concealing $432,373.42 of the business's sales, resulting in $147,006.96 in unpaid taxes.

He was sentenced Tuesday, July 18, in federal court by Judge Wilhelmina Wright following a Feb. 3, 2023, guilty plea to one count of making and subscribing a false tax return.

"Financial crimes involving the concealment, diversion and manipulation of business funds can be quite difficult to detect," Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell, of the IRS-Criminal Investigation's Chicago Field Office said in a statement. "The sentencing of this individual underscores the fact that IRS-CI special agents are as meticulous as they are dedicated to bringing to justice business owners who attempt to evade their tax obligations."

Benavidez regularly and intentionally diverted significant portions of Master Jewelers' gross sales into his personal bank accounts for the purpose of lowering tax liabilities.

He also occasionally directed customers to pay him personally for work he completed on behalf of the business.

Benavidez has been a

goldsmith designer for over 30 years and has owned Master Jewelers for over 20 years

.