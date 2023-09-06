This Rochester firm is helping Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. with a $4M residence hall renovation

A house owned by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. in Ithaca will be renovated with help from a Rochester-based business.

US Ceiling Corp, an award-winning minority and/or women-owned firm, will help transform the residence hall and program house in the Cornell Heights Historic District.

The anticipated “House of Alpha," purchased by the nonprofit Alpha Light Fund, will be home to the Alpha Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, which was the national fraternity's founding chapter. This is the first fraternity house owned in Ithaca by the organization, according to Cornell University.

“We are delighted to partner with US Ceiling Corp in their mission to empower lives and provide opportunities for marginalized individuals and underserved Black communities, which perfectly aligns with the goals of our organization,” said the President of Alpha Light Fund, Dr. Dennis Mitchell, according to a news release.

The 11,000-square-foot location with a 15-bedroom building at 105 Westbourne Lane was built in 1927 and formerly housed the fraternal organization Tau Kappa Epsilon.

Some renovations will include an ADA-accessible entrance, new signage and flooring, and a roof deck. The project is expected to cost $4 million, and Alpha Light Fund will be accepting donations through its website.

See alphalightfund.org/house-of-alpha to learn more.

The storied fraternity celebrated another recent milestone. According to Cornell University, a property at 411 E. State St. in Ithaca, considered the group's "birthplace," will be made into a monument.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. hires US Ceiling Corp for Ithaca NY renovation