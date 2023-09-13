Rochester to host Minnesota tourism conference next year

Sep. 12—ROCHESTER — Explore Minnesota, the state's official tourism booster, has selected Rochester as the host city for the state tourism conference held at Mayo Civic Center Feb. 26 and 27, 2024.

The Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference is held annually as an opportunity for the Minnesota tourism industry to learn how to optimize success. The two day event will have national keynote speakers, topical breakout sessions, networking and plenty of fresh and actionable ideas.

"We are delighted Rochester has been selected to host the annual gathering of tourism professionals from around the state," said Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center. "This is a tremendous opportunity for our community to showcase the exceptional hospitality and unique experiences that make Rochester a world-class destination."

The conference will be held with in-person attendance and limited virtual attendance. Monday, Feb. 26 will offer a half-day of educational programming followed by a full day of events on Tuesday, Feb. 27.