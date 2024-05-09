Rochester Public Schools sues Georgia-based company over purchase of 3,442 iPads

May 8—ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools is suing a Georgia company over a stockpile of iPads dating back to 2020.

The district filed the lawsuit against Cornerstone Technologies LLC in Minnesota District Court on May 1.

"(The) defendant has consistently been in default of this agreement from almost the day it was executed," the lawsuit reads.

According to the court filing, the district decided to sell "several thousand" iPads that it no longer needed. It accepted a bid from Cornerstone Technologies on April 28, 2020, which specified that it would pay one of four different amounts depending on the quality of the devices.

The original total the company indicated it would pay was $371,765 for 3,442 devices. According to the lawsuit, the company told the school district it would provide payment and documentation regarding its overview of the quality of the devices within two weeks.

Over the course of more than a year, the company allegedly neglected to pay the district for the devices. In the later half of 2021, RPS contacted a debt collection service about the late payment.

The two parties came to an agreement on a payment plan, which included the acknowledgement that Cornerstone Technologies would only have to pay $300,000 of the original price. According to the agreement, the company would make monthly payments to RPS from March 2022 through February 2024.

However, the district's lawsuit alleges that during that time, the company has either sent payments late, below the required amount, or not at all. The district allegedly hasn't received any payment from the company since April 2023.

Rather than having the process completed by February 2024, Cornerstone Technologies has paid roughly a third of the original agreed-upon price and still owes $247,265, according to the district's lawsuit.