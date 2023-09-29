Rochester's 2024 Top Workplaces Awards: Deadline extended for nominations

Maggie Leathersich sits with the second place award for best mid-sized business at the 2022 Top Workplaces Event hosted by the Democrat & Chronicle in Rochester, N.Y. on May 25, 2022.

The deadline to nominate an employer for Rochester’s 2024 Top Workplaces Awards has been extended. So far, over 100 companies have signed up to participate.

Any business (public, private, non-profit, or government) with 35 or more employees in the Rochester metro area is eligible to participate at no cost and will solely be evaluated by the employees from September through November.

The winners will be honored with a gala in the spring of 2024. At last year’s ceremony, 79 businesses were recognized and nearly 20,000 employees were invited to participate in the survey.

The extended deadline for nominations is Nov. 10. Nominations can be submitted at topworkplaces.com/nominate/rochester/ or by phone at 585-502-1934.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY 2024 Top Workplaces Awards: Nominations deadline extended