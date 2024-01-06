Rochester's event space business is rocketing back from the pandemic as people gather more

Jan. 6—ROCHESTER — It has been a wild ride for local event spaces, which have enjoyed a boom in business as more people and organizations plan parties and gatherings following the lull of the pandemic years.

The number of spaces available for events has been growing, and that growth coincides with a trend in which many employees are working remotely, at least part of the time.

"We had a really, really good year," said Joe Powers of Powers Ventures, which operates three event spaces in Rochester. "I think companies are really figuring out that there's synergy in getting people together, especially when you have so many people working at home. These are opportunities to bring people together, whether it be social or a work project meeting."

The boom in business events and parties inspired two high-profile announcements in December in which restaurant spaces are converting to event venues.

Powers Ventures decided to close its Well Dining restaurant, at 255 First Ave. SW, after 11 months of operation to transition the space for special events. This expands Powers' Rochester offerings, which also include the Mayowood Stone Barn, the Rochester International Event Center and J.Powers at the Hilton.

Powers said many people asked to rent The Well for private events, but many requests conflicted with restaurant hours. The space was available for events on Sundays when the restaurant was closed.

Nearing its Jan. 9 opening date, the Well space is almost unchanged with the shift from restaurant to event venue. The bar remains as does the dining area and kitchen.

The timing wasn't right for the original goal, to open a restaurant and add to the vibrancy of downtown, Powers said.

"We were betting that downtown was going to come back and I do think it'll come back. Downtown has always run in cycles. There was a point right before COVID that downtown was cooking pretty good. But after COVID, it just hasn't bounced back yet," he said.

Story continues

The Well's transition announcement was soon followed by Rochester restaurateurs Natalie Victoria and Christine Stahl announcing in December their own plans to

develop a 1920s-themed event venue, The Social at the Avalon, in downtown Rochester.

The partners paid $1.8 million for the 104-year-old Avalon Hotel building at 301 N. Broadway Ave. to turn the space left empty on the main level by the closure of Chez Bojji restaurant into a place to host and cater events.

Victoria and Stahl own The Tap House and Tap House West restaurants in Rochester and Victoria is also an owner of Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar.

Victoria said local restaurants have seen a steep increase in catering and event requests in 2023.

"It has exploded," she said. "Across the board, we have seen catering explode by 150% this last year. It is certainly a trend."

Those two new venues will join other "boutique" event spaces in downtown Rochester, including the Bleu Duck Kitchen, the Historic Chateau Theatre, The Castle, Studio 324 and LC's Venue as well as the larger spaces at the Kahler Grand Hotel, the Hilton and Mayo Civic Center.

The trend of more events being held in smaller venues is showing up in cities across the U.S. as businesses and individuals seek more ways to connect people face-to-face as many spend less time in a group office or workplace.

In the fall of 2022, Leah Driscoll her sister-in-law Cassie Fenstra, Ray Driscoll and Branden Monson

transformed the former Top Shots/Fusion/R Bar space at 316 S. Broadway Ave. into LC's Venue.

Driscoll said that LC's has been very busy and has bookings throughout 2024 and into 2025. She sees the moves by Powers Ventures and the Social at the Avalon as justifying her business plan.

"I'm very humbled by all of these people coming up with these event venue ideas. I feel like, 'Wow, I must have had a really great idea,' if others are wanting to bring in additional players into the game," Driscoll said. "I feel like this was the best of all of the possible times to be able to get into the event industry. We kind of got in at a really sweet spot. It just kind of all happened. People are looking for socialization. They are just looking to have a great time after the pandemic shut everything down for so long and took people away from each other. I think we're still kind of feeling the effects of that fallout."

LC's Venue started attracting clients before they even had the space ready with people knocking on the door and signing up for a wedding date amid the construction work. Driscoll said LC's found a successful niche, when it was named as the "after party" spot for the weekly Thursdays Downtown street fair events with Aventi Entertainment setting up dance events with DJs.

"Our nightlife really exploded," Driscoll said. "When we kind of were given the title of the official After Party spot, it was something that I was very hesitant about. ... We were pitched an idea and we said, if there's a need, we're here for it.

"Holy buckets. ... We were grossly understaffed that first Thursday because we had no idea how fantastic the turnout would be. It truly put us on the map for being a late-night hotspot," she said. "It was never my goal, in the beginning, to become a bar or to have that kind of reputation, but identifying the need and capitalizing on it has been what's really helped keep us on the map. So I'm very appreciative that we have been accepted as such in downtown."

LC's does have a liquor license. Clients can use any catering service to provide food, though LC's does have a recommendation list of food vendors.

A block south of LC's, the Fagan family manages another venue called Studio 324 on the first floor of the Fagan Studio building at 324 S. Broadway Ave. It opened in 2007. While it is also a boutique space in a historic building, Studio 324 offers a different approach for clients.

"We are a little bit DIY. We are the space. We have tables and chairs. Aside from that, you don't have to use particular caterers. If Grandma wants to make ham-and-cheese sandwiches, we say knock yourself out," said co-owner Shawn Fagan. "We did a lot of corporate retreats in those early days. That's kind of what got us going."

Today, Studio 324 hosts wedding events, groom's dinners and holiday parties for many of Mayo Clinic's departments. Fagan said interest in small, flexible spaces like Studio 324 is growing.

"We have a lot of birthday parties. It's something we see a lot more now than we did before. I haven't studied it, but speculating, it seems that after the pandemic that the community is wanting to gather more," he said.

As more and more players jump into the venue space market in Rochester, how will that impact the local businesses?

Driscoll, who considers Powers, Victoria and Fagan as helpful role models, isn't worried about the additional venues opening their doors.

"I'm going to be rooting for every single one of them. We are all going to tailor to a different crowd. I think it's just naturally going to fall into place," she said. "Honestly, at the end of the day, I do think there's enough business to go around."