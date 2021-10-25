U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,549.05
    +4.15 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,670.35
    -6.67 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,146.01
    +55.81 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.16
    +13.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.25
    +1.49 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.80
    +14.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.68
    +0.23 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6330
    -0.0220 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6260
    +0.1660 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,202.00
    +2,818.59 (+4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.61
    +1,263.93 (+520.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,227.38
    +22.83 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Rock Content raises $30M Series B funding to consolidate content marketing leadership

·4 min read

Content marketing company plans to build a "category-defining" organization and enhance social impact initiatives

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Content, a global leader in content marketing solutions, today announced a $30 million Series B funding round. After two acquisitions in the past two years, the company aims to consolidate its position as a global leader in the content space.

The funding round was led by existing investors, Unbox Capital with the participation of Provence Capital, and joined by new players: BTG High Growth Opportunities Fund, and Crescera Capital.

"Rock Content has the ability to operate in a wide range of markets, and within different cultures. This ability, in combination with its unique product innovation capability, places them in a privileged position to lead content marketing strategies for brands around the world," said Unbox Capital's Founder Patricia Moraes.

With the new investments, the company will continue investing in marketing, sales, and product innovation and evolving its content marketing solutions to empower brands to scale through content.

"We believe that content delivers superior results for brands and a better experience to consumers. Content is a more human-marketing channel impacting positively the experience of every individual with the brands," said Rock Content's CEO Diego Gomes.

Gomes said that the current content market is a fragmented space which is why the company aims to build a "category-defining" organization.

"This is why the Series B is an important milestone: we can achieve our goal to define the future of the content industry and become the best partner for marketers that are looking for ways to grow."

As a pioneer in content marketing, the company determined that its initial challenge was to educate brands about the value of content. Now, as many brands have a diverse content strategy, the challenge is for customers to become content-centric enterprises.

"These brands are facing challenges integrating content at the core of their marketing strategies, an overload of vendors, and an ever-growing Martech stack. We make it easy on them. At Rock Content, we pride ourselves in offering a true solution approach to help navigate these challenges and become their best marketing channel," explained Gomes.

Since the 2019 acquisition of ScribbleLive, Rock Content has positioned itself to actively evaluate potential acquisition targets in order to increase the breadth of its product suite.

GLOBAL AND LOCAL
Founded in 2013, today Rock Content has more than 2,000 customers worldwide, with a strong footprint in the Americas. The company believes that, although content marketing is a global discipline, content has to be crafted locally. For this reason, it has specialized in supporting global brands with a strong focus on the US, Mexico, and Brazil.

The company's global product line covers the whole lifecycle of content for digital marketers and is revered as a one-stop shop for CMOs. Its solutions include: Visually, a freelance marketplace for content creation; Stage, a Content Management System (CMS) platform for creation and publishing of content hubs; and Ion, an interactive content platform.

Rock Content's products are augmented by a world-class professional services team, and an ecosystem of more than 400 partner agencies and 80Kcreative professionals in a global talent network. Among customers, there are enterprise-level brands such LinkedIn, Dell, Spotify, Oracle, DHL, and Salesforce.

SOCIAL IMPACT COMMITMENT
The new funding round will also help Rock Content to improve its social impact initiatives, according to Gomes. The company joined Pledge 1% and reserved 1% of shares to support and finance impact-related projects, coordinated by its social impact arm, Rock.org.

As part of Pledge 1%, Rock Content committed to donating 1% of the time, offering the employees the opportunity to volunteer; 1% of product, with the donation of coursework and education platforms to vulnerable groups; and 1% of the company shares to finance projects.

Since 2019, the company has supported 56,640 students and provided 7,251 volunteering hours for pro-bono projects to help socially and economically underrepresented groups such as women, the Black community, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

About Rock Content
Rock Content is a global leader in content marketing that designs inventive solutions that allow brands to offer premium content experiences to their online audience. Its workforce of 500 employees and 80,000 content freelancers fuel the strategies of 2,500 customers around the world, including enterprise-level brands such as Oracle, FedEx, DHL, and Pitney Bowes.

The company combines resourceful SaaS platforms and a global network of creative professionals to help its clients generate more revenues and brand awareness.

To learn more about Rock Content solutions for marketers, please go to https://rockcontent.com

Media Contact:
Rodrigo Martins, Rock Content
press@rockcontent.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rock-content-raises-30m-series-b-funding-to-consolidate-content-marketing-leadership-301406935.html

SOURCE Rock Content

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won't bid for art-selling network

    In premarket trade, PayPal Holdings rallied and Pinterest tumbled after the payments firm said it wouldn't bid for the art-sharing social network. In a terse statement, PayPal said "that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." PayPal shares jumped 6% while Pinterest fell 10%. Bloomberg had reported PayPal's interest in buying Pinterest last week.

  • I Always Loved Scotland’s Orkney Islands. So I Retired There.

    I knew that the summers on the windswept islands were magical. But I’ve come to love the rainy, dark winters more than I ever would have expected.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.

  • U.S. Oil Tops $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in the U.S. rallied above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a surge in global energy prices, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank R

  • GM, Ford results likely to reflect chip shortage's varying impacts on sector

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are likely to show investors both the positive and negative financial impacts of the global semiconductor chip shortage when the U.S. automakers report third-quarter results on Wednesday. GM and Ford have had to bring some assembly lines to a halt for lack of semiconductors, and contend with rising costs for other parts and raw materials as well as shipping. Lost production and rising supply-chain costs put pressure on profit margins.

  • Intermodal Shipping Gives J.B. Hunt An Edge In ESG

    Trucking isn't an industry that springs to mind when ESG investing comes up, but J.B. Hunt is working to change that perception.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Here are ways to save more money for retirement: Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington

    People working with a financial advisor have 25% more assets than those who don't, according to Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Supply-Chain Disruptions Encourage Rio Tinto to Mine Its Own Sludge for Critical Minerals

    With some minerals in short supply amid a global supply-chain crisis, the mining company is looking at ways it can produce additional minerals essential for modern technologies.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • Wells Fargo CEO says supply chains 'will get solved' in '6-to-12 months'

    Employers are finding it hard to hire, and the supply chain crisis is forcing businesses to hike prices. The situation is likely to persist for at least the next six to 12 months, says one bank chief.

  • Oil field services cos. expect to see hike in North America upstream spending

    As global oil and gas demand has increased from early Covid-19 pandemic lows, oil field services and equipment giants Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB), Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) and Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) each turned a profit and saw higher earnings in the third quarter of 2021. Here's what the companies' executives discussed on their Q3 earnings calls.

  • Large employer group launches new pharmacy benefit management business

    With the COVID-19 pandemic weighing severely on people's emotional and physical wellbeing, companies have been looking to broaden their offerings to support their employees. EmsanaRx, the PBM unit of the coalition Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), will provide employers a fixed price per prescription as well as guidance from a clinical pharmacist account manager. PBMs serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacies to negotiate prescription drug prices.

  • Apple Has Upended the Online Ad Market. Snap Is Just the Beginning of the Pain.

    The push to protect consumer privacy by limiting targeted advertising on mobile devices is hitting home for advertisers and ad-reliant online businesses.

  • U.S Oil Bulls Rampage On Tight Supplies in World’s Largest Economy

    Global supply of both crude oil and refined products remained tight, as demand for solid fuels in the world’s largest economy and elsewhere picked up from the pandemic-induced slump caused by COVID-19.

  • Copper’s Wild Week Throws Spotlight on Straining World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, the copper market has been caught in a tug of war between steadily shrinking supplies on one side, and an increasingly strained global economy on the other.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions Fro