Rock Island names new director of finance

Jessica Sager has been named director of finance for the City of Rock Island.

Sager was hired as finance manager for Rock Island in June 2022 and served as interim finance director beginning in October when the former director retired. According to a release, during Sager’s time as finance manager, the City has consistently passed balanced budgets and kept property taxes steady. Sager will lead a finance team that has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 41 consecutive years for the City’s annual

comprehensive financial report.

Jessica Sager (City of Rock Island)

“I am honored to be promoted to finance director,” Sager said. “I look forward to all the exciting

projects that are on the horizon and to serving the citizens of Rock Island.”

“Jessica Sager brings a wealth of professional experience and fiscal achievements to the

City of Rock Island,” City Manager Todd Thompson said. “I am confident she will continue

the City’s pattern of sound financial management. I am pleased to appoint her as finance

director.”

Sager graduated from Colorado State University with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. She brings more than 19 years of municipal experience to the position of finance director.

