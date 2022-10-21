U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

Rock Tech Announces Granting of Stock Options

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 stock options to certain directors of the Company.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 300,000 stock options to certain directors of the Company. The stock options were granted effective October 17, 2022 and have a term of five years from the date of grant, with 30% vesting immediately and 70% vesting in equal monthly installments over a 24 month period following the date of grant. The stock options may be exercised at a price of $2.77 per share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 14, 2022.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the stock option plan of the Company dated April 9, 2020, as most recently approved by the shareholders of the Company on June 30, 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Dirk Harbecke
Chairman

ABOUT ROCK TECH INC.

Rock Tech is a cleantech company on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for EV batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict ESG standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its own mineral project in Canada as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw material from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system. www.rocktechlithium.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release. Certain information set forth in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which information is based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's proposed lithium converters, including the Company's intentions with respect to the development and timing thereof; statements regarding Rock Tech's future plans and expectations, including the anticipated production of lithium hydroxide and its sustainability objectives; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions of the Company and in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Such assumptions, estimates and other factors include, among other things: that the Company's converter projects will be developed on-time and on budget in accordance with current expectations; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of development and exploration activities; and Rock Tech's ability to procure spodumene concentrate, supplies and other equipment necessary for its business. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions, estimates and factors to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include: the Company's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects and on satisfactory terms; the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical hostilities; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due; changes in commodity and other prices; Rock Tech's ability to attract and retain skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers; unanticipated events and other difficulties related to the construction, development and operation of the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converters; the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; title defects; competition from existing and new competitors; changes in currency and/or exchange rates and the market prices of Rock Tech's securities; Rock Tech's history of losses; adverse impacts of climate change; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, respectively. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

No assurance is provided that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rock-tech-announces-granting-of-stock-options-301655755.html

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/21/c4885.html

