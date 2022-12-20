U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

Rock Tech Lithium Announces Listing of Previously Issued Warrants And Correction From Source - Options Granted

·6 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") has approved the listing of the 1,341,071 common share purchase warrants of Rock Tech (each, a "Warrant") previously issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement component of the unit offering (the "Unit Offering") completed by the Company on August 19, 2022. In connection with the private placement component of the Unit Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,682,143 units of Rock Tech, with each unit comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") and one-half Warrant (each whole Warrant issued pursuant to the private placement component of the Unit Offering, the "Private Placement Warrants").The Private Placement Warrants were subject to four month hold periods in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V, which expired on December 20, 2022. The Private Placement Warrants will be listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "RCK.WT", the same symbol as the Warrants issued pursuant to the underwritten component of the Unit Offering, and will commence trading at the opening of the market on or about Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Each Private Placement Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $4.50 until August 19, 2025, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

Please see the Company's press releases dated August 12, 2022 and August 19, 2022 for additional details regarding the Unit Offering.

The Company also wishes to correct an error contained in its press release issued on December 19, 2022 regarding the vesting period of the 150,000 stock options granted to Sonja Rossteuscher, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The December 19, 2022 press release incorrectly indicated that the stock options granted to Mrs. Rossteuscher had a 36-months vesting period from the grant date of December 15, 2022, while in fact the vesting period of such stock options is 24-months following the grant date.

ABOUT ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC.

Rock Tech is a cleantech company on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for EV batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict ESG standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its own mineral project in Canada as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw material from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which information is based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the listing of the Private Placement Warrants on the TSX-V and the expected timing thereof.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing assumptions regarding, among other things, the satisfaction of the conditions to listing of the Private Placement Warrants in a timely manner. The foregoing is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers such assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement dated August 12, 2022 to the Company's existing Canadian base shelf prospectus dated July 13, 2022, Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, respectively. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information. We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/20/c3747.html

