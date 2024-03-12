Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s (CVE:RCK) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s (CVE:RCK) future prospects. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. With the latest financial year loss of CA$62m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$37m, the CA$135m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Rock Tech Lithium's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the Canadian Metals and Mining analysts is that Rock Tech Lithium is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of CA$302m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 51%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Rock Tech Lithium given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Rock Tech Lithium has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

