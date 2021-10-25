U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,578.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.75
    +48.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.10
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.81
    +1.05 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0047 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0110 (+0.66%)
     

  • Vix

    15.84
    +0.83 (+5.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8660
    +0.4060 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,746.15
    +2,333.30 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.46
    +24.91 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Rock Tech Lithium Inc, Günter Papenburg AG and Knauf Gips KG establish German Lithium Institute to promote interdisciplinary circular economy for lithium in Germany

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V).

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)
Rock Tech Lithium Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc., together with GP Papenburg Entsorgung Ost GmbH and Knauf KG, have founded the Institute for Technologies and Economics of Lithium ("ITEL"). The ITEL is managed as a registered limited liability company by Professors Ulrich Blum and Ralf B. Wehrspohn of Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg as managing directors.

The ITEL is located in Halle an der Saale in Saxony-Anhalt. The institute aims to shape the interdisciplinary, CO2-neutral recycling economy for lithium in Germany. The switch to electromobility will make Germany the central location for battery production in Europe and thus also for the production of the crucial precursor lithium hydroxide. The reduction and reuse of the by-products generated during the refinement of lithium is the focus of the institute's work. Another focus is research into new production steps to optimize by-product value creation.

Dirk Harbecke CEO and Chairman of Rock Tech Lithium: "We at Rock Tech Lithium have already piloted a new refining process. Our nitrate process, produces very interesting by-products for the gypsum industry. With this institute we want to think further in this direction and it is part of our plan to become the first closed-loop lithium company in the world. In this context, the institute is a central building block in our sustainability strategy, which is not only about recycling our end product, but also about recycling all the materials that arise on the way to lithium hydroxide and setting up our production process in such a way that by-products of the highest possible reusability are generated in the process."

"In times of dwindling resources, greater sensitivity to the issue of recycling is essential. Here, the aspect of resource economics is gaining in importance, especially the optimal reuse of by-products," said Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Ulrich Blum of Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg.

"The institute has a unique selling point in the German research landscape: a corresponding facility currently exists neither close to science nor as a cooperative project of industry. From our point of view, the cooperation promises high chances for a technological lead in Germany," concludes Prof. Dr. Ralf B. Wehrspohn from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg.

The institute consists of three departments: In addition to the "Material Economics" department, which is primarily dedicated to byproduct value creation, the "Green Hydrogen" department is working on CO2-neutral production, and the "Recycling and Resources" department is working on optimizing refinery processes.

About Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Rock Tech Lithium is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany that aims to supply the automotive industry with high quality lithium hydroxide "made in Germany". As early as 2024, the company intends to commission Europe's first lithium converter with a production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per year. This is equivalent to the volume needed to equip around 500,000 electric cars with lithium-ion batteries.

The cleantech company has set itself the goal of creating the world's first closed loop for lithium, thus closing the raw material gap on the road to clean mobility. Rock Tech owns the Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada and, as early as 2030, around 50 percent of the raw materials used are expected to come from the recycling of batteries.

Rock Tech Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture and Frankfurt stock exchanges. The company is led by Dirk Harbecke, Chairman & CEO, Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, and Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer and Esther Bahne as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer.

Rock Tech Lithium - The super fuel for the battery age

www.rocktechlithium.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dirk Harbecke
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this news release. Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release, including those regarding Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations, business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, mineral resource estimates, drilling and modeling plans, and plans and objectives of management for operations and properties constitute forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", Rock Tech Lithium Inc. 600-777 Hornby Street | Vancouver | British Columbia | Canada | V6Z 1S4 P. +1.778.358.5200 | F. +1.604.670.0033 www.rocktechlithium.com | bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com TSXV: RCK | Frankfurt: RJIB | OTCQX: RCKTF "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

Forward-looking information is based on certain estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made or in certain cases, on third party expert opinions. It should be noted that, in order to achieve its objectives, Rock Tech will be required to raise additional funding and the availability of financing on satisfactory terms is not guaranteed. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, intermediate and final lithium products, expected growth, performance and business operation, prospects and opportunities, general business and economic conditions, results of development and exploration, Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business, including development and exploration activities. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, changes in commodity prices, Rock Tech's ability to retain and attract skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of converters and mines, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities, Rock Tech's history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Financial Instruments and Other Risks" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which is filed electronically through SEDAR and is available online at www.sedar.com. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forwardlooking information. We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Our forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this news release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rock-tech-lithium-inc-gunter-papenburg-ag-and-knauf-gips-kg-establish-german-lithium-institute-to-promote-interdisciplinary-circular-economy-for-lithium-in-germany-301407354.html

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/25/c2729.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Foresight's Technology to be Evaluated by a Leading Japanese Agricultural and Heavy Equipment Manufacturer

    The Company’s QuadSight® system will be tested for use in fully autonomous tractors

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH): When Will It Breakeven?

    Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Jumps; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    Dow Jones futures rose 25 points Monday, as Tesla stock surged to record highs on a price-target boost. The Donald Trump SPAC jumped.

  • PayPal Rules Out Pinterest Acquisition 'At This Time'

    PayPal rose while PINS stock tumbled after the payments giant said it's pursuing a Pinterest acquisition "at this time."

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) as vulnerable investments in the near term. One of last week's biggest winners was Digital World Acquisition. It exploded higher in the final two trading days after announcing that it would be joining forces with Donald Trump's new media company venture.

  • Tesla Shares Set to Touch New Record as Good News Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares are poised to reach a new all-time high on Monday for the third straight trading session.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeIt’s already looking to be a good day for the elec

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Income Investors Should Know That Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one...