Rock Tech Lithium Inc, Günter Papenburg AG and Knauf Gips KG establish German Lithium Institute to promote interdisciplinary circular economy for lithium in Germany

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V).

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc., together with GP Papenburg Entsorgung Ost GmbH and Knauf KG, have founded the Institute for Technologies and Economics of Lithium ("ITEL"). The ITEL is managed as a registered limited liability company by Professors Ulrich Blum and Ralf B. Wehrspohn of Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg as managing directors.

The ITEL is located in Halle an der Saale in Saxony-Anhalt. The institute aims to shape the interdisciplinary, CO2-neutral recycling economy for lithium in Germany. The switch to electromobility will make Germany the central location for battery production in Europe and thus also for the production of the crucial precursor lithium hydroxide. The reduction and reuse of the by-products generated during the refinement of lithium is the focus of the institute's work. Another focus is research into new production steps to optimize by-product value creation.

Dirk Harbecke CEO and Chairman of Rock Tech Lithium: "We at Rock Tech Lithium have already piloted a new refining process. Our nitrate process, produces very interesting by-products for the gypsum industry. With this institute we want to think further in this direction and it is part of our plan to become the first closed-loop lithium company in the world. In this context, the institute is a central building block in our sustainability strategy, which is not only about recycling our end product, but also about recycling all the materials that arise on the way to lithium hydroxide and setting up our production process in such a way that by-products of the highest possible reusability are generated in the process."

"In times of dwindling resources, greater sensitivity to the issue of recycling is essential. Here, the aspect of resource economics is gaining in importance, especially the optimal reuse of by-products," said Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Ulrich Blum of Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg.

Story continues

"The institute has a unique selling point in the German research landscape: a corresponding facility currently exists neither close to science nor as a cooperative project of industry. From our point of view, the cooperation promises high chances for a technological lead in Germany," concludes Prof. Dr. Ralf B. Wehrspohn from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg.

The institute consists of three departments: In addition to the "Material Economics" department, which is primarily dedicated to byproduct value creation, the "Green Hydrogen" department is working on CO2-neutral production, and the "Recycling and Resources" department is working on optimizing refinery processes.

About Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Rock Tech Lithium is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany that aims to supply the automotive industry with high quality lithium hydroxide "made in Germany". As early as 2024, the company intends to commission Europe's first lithium converter with a production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per year. This is equivalent to the volume needed to equip around 500,000 electric cars with lithium-ion batteries.

The cleantech company has set itself the goal of creating the world's first closed loop for lithium, thus closing the raw material gap on the road to clean mobility. Rock Tech owns the Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada and, as early as 2030, around 50 percent of the raw materials used are expected to come from the recycling of batteries.

Rock Tech Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture and Frankfurt stock exchanges. The company is led by Dirk Harbecke, Chairman & CEO, Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, and Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer and Esther Bahne as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer.

Rock Tech Lithium - The super fuel for the battery age

www.rocktechlithium.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this news release. Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release, including those regarding Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations, business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, mineral resource estimates, drilling and modeling plans, and plans and objectives of management for operations and properties constitute forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", Rock Tech Lithium Inc. 600-777 Hornby Street | Vancouver | British Columbia | Canada | V6Z 1S4 P. +1.778.358.5200 | F. +1.604.670.0033 www.rocktechlithium.com | bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com TSXV: RCK | Frankfurt: RJIB | OTCQX: RCKTF "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

Forward-looking information is based on certain estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made or in certain cases, on third party expert opinions. It should be noted that, in order to achieve its objectives, Rock Tech will be required to raise additional funding and the availability of financing on satisfactory terms is not guaranteed. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, intermediate and final lithium products, expected growth, performance and business operation, prospects and opportunities, general business and economic conditions, results of development and exploration, Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business, including development and exploration activities. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, changes in commodity prices, Rock Tech's ability to retain and attract skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of converters and mines, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities, Rock Tech's history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Financial Instruments and Other Risks" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which is filed electronically through SEDAR and is available online at www.sedar.com. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forwardlooking information. We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Our forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this news release.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rock-tech-lithium-inc-gunter-papenburg-ag-and-knauf-gips-kg-establish-german-lithium-institute-to-promote-interdisciplinary-circular-economy-for-lithium-in-germany-301407354.html

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/25/c2729.html