Rock Tech Shareholders Approve All Motions at Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) is pleased to announce that all matters set forth in the management proxy and information circular dated July 15, 2021, (the "Circular") were approved by the shareholders of Rock Tech at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") in Vancouver on August 13, 2021.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

All directors, as set forth in the Circular, were elected with each director receiving at least 99.75% of the votes cast for the election of directors. Mr. Dirk Harbecke, Mr. Stefan Krause, Dr. Peter Kausch, Mr. Klaus Schmitz, Mr. Simon Bodensteiner and Dr. Wolfgang Voigt were re-elected to the board. Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was re-appointed as the auditor, receiving 99.99% of the votes cast for the appointment of auditors. The Company's stock option plan was approved, receiving 99.82% of the votes cast for the approval of the stock option plan. Similarly, all acts and deeds and other business were approved, receiving 99.99% and 99.81% of the votes cast for the respective motions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Dirk Harbecke"
Dirk Harbecke
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward–looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rock-tech-shareholders-approve-all-motions-at-annual-general-meeting-301355324.html

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

