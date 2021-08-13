Rock Tech Shareholders Approve All Motions at Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) is pleased to announce that all matters set forth in the management proxy and information circular dated July 15, 2021, (the "Circular") were approved by the shareholders of Rock Tech at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") in Vancouver on August 13, 2021.

All directors, as set forth in the Circular, were elected with each director receiving at least 99.75% of the votes cast for the election of directors. Mr. Dirk Harbecke, Mr. Stefan Krause, Dr. Peter Kausch, Mr. Klaus Schmitz, Mr. Simon Bodensteiner and Dr. Wolfgang Voigt were re-elected to the board. Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was re-appointed as the auditor, receiving 99.99% of the votes cast for the appointment of auditors. The Company's stock option plan was approved, receiving 99.82% of the votes cast for the approval of the stock option plan. Similarly, all acts and deeds and other business were approved, receiving 99.99% and 99.81% of the votes cast for the respective motions.

