Rocker launches first biometric payment card in Sweden in partnership with IDEX Biometrics and IDEMIA

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • IDBA
  • IDXAF
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

Oslo, Norway – 28 February 2022 – IDEX Biometrics ASA announces that the Swedish banking challenger Rocker is teaming up with IDEMIA and IDEX Biometrics to launch Rocker Touch, becoming the first in Sweden and one of the first in the world to scale deployment of biometric cards to consumers.

As a bank challenger, we are constantly testing new technology to develop smarter financial services that are easier to use and that help our customers improve their everyday financial lives. Launching Rocker Touch is part of our strategy to offer smart and secure payment solutions across platforms, whether you wish to pay with your mobile, a card or with a transfer”, said Andreas Norberg, VP Save & Spend at Rocker.

Tens of thousands of consumers around the globe have beta tested biometric cards with a customer satisfaction of up to 95 percent. In a global market survey 76 percent of consumers are interested in using contactless for high value payments and 81 percent are ready to use their fingerprints to authenticate instead of PIN code.


“Rocker leads the field among Swedish FinTechs in terms of innovation and with Rocker Touch we are revolutionizing and simplifying the way our customers authorize their payments. This premium product will be offered as a new service in our comprehensive and growing offering of retail financial services that are easier to use, more flexible and better priced”, said Andreas Norberg.

“This groundbreaking solution meets customer needs by bringing additional convenience and peace of mind. The biometric payment card is certified by Visa and Mastercard and Rocker Touch will work seamlessly with any payment terminal. We are pleased to work with Rocker and IDEMIA to contribute to smarter and more secure card payments and as trailblazers for this innovative technology”, said Catharina Eklöf, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

“At IDEMIA, we’re proud to partner with Rocker to bring ever-more innovative solutions to shape the future of payments. These partnerships embody our commitment to providing secured and trusted technologies to our customers. These cards allow authorizing payments via a fingerprint sensor embedded into the card. Biometric data is securely stored in the chip and never leaves the card. In addition to making our means of payment more secure, customers would also be able to pay contactless whatever the amount of the transaction”, said Aaron Davis, SVP Europe Region, Financial Institutions.

Source: Dentsu Data Lab, 3422 people in 14 countries, 2021

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186
Brett L Perry, U.S. Investor Relations
E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com
Tel: + 1 214 272 0070


About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About Rocker
Rocker AB (publ) is a fintech company based in Stockholm, Sweden. Rocker's vision is to become a leading bank challenger in Europe by making financial services easier to use and more affordable for regular people. Rocker offers services within loans, payments and savings. Rocker's peer-to-peer payment services with buy now-pay later options is offered through the brand Rocker Pay. The company is licensed as a payment institution in the EU and is supervised by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Schibsted and LMK are the largest owners of Rocker with 32 and 18 percent of the shareholding, respectively.

About IDEMIA
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from the Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.
For more information, visit www.IDEMIA.com or follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter.

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


