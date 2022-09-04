Rocker Switch Market to Accrue $9.2 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 3.86% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in penetration of rocker switches in the automotive, healthcare, aerospace, instrumentation, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sectors will open new growth opportunities for the global rocker switch market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Rocker Switch Market by Switching Configuration (Single-Break, Double Break), by End Use Verticals (Automotive, Aerospace, HVAC, Instrumentation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global rocker switch industry was estimated at $6.3 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $9.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.86% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Favorable laws and a rise in the number of SMEs drives the growth of the global rocker switch market. Furthermore, compact size and wide range of ampere, voltage ratings, and constant research are set to boost the global market trends. The wide use of rocker switch devices in electric operations will boost the expansion of the market across the globe. In addition, the rise in penetration of rocker switches in the automotive, healthcare, aerospace, instrumentation, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sectors will open new growth opportunities for the global market.

Covid-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the expansion of the global rocker switch market due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing units.

Disruption in raw material supply and restricted supply of finished goods, spare parts, and components during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak hindered the market growth globally.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 $ 9.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 3.86% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., APEM, Carling Technologies, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., E-switch, Everel Group S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., NKK Switches, Omron Corporation., OTTO Engineering, Panasonic, Schruter, Sensata Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity and ZF Electronics Access Table PDF

The double break segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on the switching configuration, the double break segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global rocker switch market share. This segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. Furthermore, the same segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 4.77% over the forecast period. The segmental growth can be credited to the large-scale use of double pole switches for appliances requiring high power supply such as showers and ovens. The report also includes other segments such as single-break.

The automotive segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the end use verticals, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly one-third of the global rocker switch market share. The same segment is set to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. Furthermore, the segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 4.56% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth can be attributed to the use of rocker switches as power door lock switches, heated seat switches, rear window defoggers, power window controls, and others in the automotive industry. In addition, smart rocker switches, which are currently used in the global automotive industry come with a timer embedded in the microcontroller, which can automatically turn off the associated system after a period. These switches do not require much attention as toggle switches. This will further boost the use of rocker switches in the automotive industry, thereby driving a segmental surge. The report also analysis other segments including aerospace, hvac, instrumentation, and others.

Asia-Pacific to maintain global market domination in 2022-2031

Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific contributed notably toward the global rocker switch market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast timespan. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2021 and is set to continue its domination of the market in the next ten years. In addition, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the availability of high-end enhanced technologies, an increase in demand for smart electronics, and growth in manufacturing industries in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are anticipated to be the key regional revenue pockets in the years ahead. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

The report analyzes these key players in the global rocker switch market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market growth.

Key Market Segments

By Switching Configuration

Single-Break

Double Break

By End Use Verticals

Aerospace

HVAC

Instrumentation

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

