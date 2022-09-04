U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.40
    +1.53 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.80
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9925
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1484
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4210
    +0.2690 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,971.42
    +134.40 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.94
    -2.74 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,554.94
    -95.90 (-0.35%)
     

Rocker Switch Market to Accrue $9.2 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 3.86% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·8 min read

Rise in penetration of rocker switches in the automotive, healthcare, aerospace, instrumentation, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sectors will open new growth opportunities for the global rocker switch market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Rocker Switch Market by Switching Configuration (Single-Break, Double Break), by End Use Verticals (Automotive, Aerospace, HVAC, Instrumentation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global rocker switch industry was estimated at $6.3 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $9.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.86% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Allied Market Research logo
Allied Market Research logo

Download Report (300+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17352

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Favorable laws and a rise in the number of SMEs drives the growth of the global rocker switch market. Furthermore, compact size and wide range of ampere, voltage ratings, and constant research are set to boost the global market trends. The wide use of rocker switch devices in electric operations will boost the expansion of the market across the globe. In addition, the rise in penetration of rocker switches in the automotive, healthcare, aerospace, instrumentation, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sectors will open new growth opportunities for the global market.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the expansion of the global rocker switch market due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing units.

  • Disruption in raw material supply and restricted supply of finished goods, spare parts, and components during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak hindered the market growth globally.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

$ 9.2 billion

Growth rate

CAGR of 3.86% from 2022 to 2031

Forecast period

2022 - 2031

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Country scope

U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., APEM, Carling Technologies, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., E-switch, Everel Group S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., NKK Switches, Omron Corporation., OTTO Engineering, Panasonic, Schruter, Sensata Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity and ZF Electronics Access Table PDF

 

The double break segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on the switching configuration, the double break segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global rocker switch market share. This segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. Furthermore, the same segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 4.77% over the forecast period. The segmental growth can be credited to the large-scale use of double pole switches for appliances requiring high power supply such as showers and ovens. The report also includes other segments such as single-break.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17352

The automotive segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the end use verticals, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly one-third of the global rocker switch market share. The same segment is set to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. Furthermore, the segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 4.56% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth can be attributed to the use of rocker switches as power door lock switches, heated seat switches, rear window defoggers, power window controls, and others in the automotive industry. In addition, smart rocker switches, which are currently used in the global automotive industry come with a timer embedded in the microcontroller, which can automatically turn off the associated system after a period. These switches do not require much attention as toggle switches. This will further boost the use of rocker switches in the automotive industry, thereby driving a segmental surge. The report also analysis other segments including aerospace, hvac, instrumentation, and others.

Asia-Pacific to maintain global market domination in 2022-2031

Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific contributed notably toward the global rocker switch market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast timespan. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2021 and is set to continue its domination of the market in the next ten years. In addition, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the availability of high-end enhanced technologies, an increase in demand for smart electronics, and growth in manufacturing industries in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are anticipated to be the key regional revenue pockets in the years ahead. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Major market players

  • ABB Ltd.

  • APEM

  • Carling Technologies

  • Eaton Corporation

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • E-switch, Inc.

  • Everel Group S.p.A.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • NKK SWITCHES Co., Ltd.

  • Omron Corporation

  • OTTO Engineering, Inc.

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Schruter Holding AG

  • Sensata Technologies, Inc.

  • TE Connectivity

  • ZF Electronic Systems Pleasant Prairie, LLC

The report analyzes these key players in the global rocker switch market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market growth.

Key benefits for stakeholders

  • This study comprises analytical depiction of the rocker switch market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall rocker switch market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current rocker switch market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

  • The report includes the market share of key vendors and rocker switch market trends.

Key Market Segments

By Switching Configuration

  • Single-Break

  • Double Break

By End Use Verticals

  • Aerospace

  • HVAC

  • Instrumentation

  • Automotive

  • Others

By Region

  • North America  (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

  • Europe  (France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific  (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA  (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription | Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Voice coil motor market was valued at $119.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $189.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The building automation system market was valued at $75.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $194.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2030.

High frequency transformer market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031

wireless anc headphone market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $49.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Urban security screening market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital twin industry was valued at $6.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $125.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.48% from 2022 to 2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocker-switch-market-to-accrue-9-2-bn-globally-by-2031-at-3-86-cagr-allied-market-research-301617004.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more value stocks, go directly to 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. It has been a wild ride for investors on Wall Street for more than a year. Stocks have experienced extreme polarization since the […]

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In late August, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported results for its fiscal second-quarter (ended July 31), and they weren't great. The long-term opportunity for Nvidia looks bright as semiconductors are rising in popularity, and the company is still seeing success in the industries with the highest potential. Second-quarter earnings results were a significant shift compared to Nvidia's previous quarters.

  • The Other Doomsday Scenario Looming Over Markets

    Perhaps not: One fund manager that successfully navigated the past two major stock crashes is bracing for an awful end to the year because it fears the Federal Reserve’s quiet exit from bonds. London-based Ruffer LLP is concerned that the accelerating runoff of the Fed’s Treasury holdings will suck liquidity out of the markets—just as rising rates and falling stock and bond prices increase the need for cash to smooth the drop. “It puts a pincer on equities and bonds at the same time,” said investment director at Ruffer.

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Sell-Off Intensifies; Apple Vs. ANET Stock

    The major indexes broke more key support last week. Apple unveils the iPhone 14 Wednesday. AAPL stock is worth watching, but this tech leader looks better.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC Building

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from a skyscraper in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood on Friday. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanThe Union, New Jersey-based

  • Horrible News for Bed, Bath & Beyond

    It is Gustavo Arnal, 52, who allegedly jumped from the 18th floor of this building on September 2, says the newspaper citing police sources. "Prior to Avon, Mr. Arnal was CFO, International Divisions and Global Functions at Walgreens Boots Alliance."

  • 'This is beyond imagination': Poland homeowners are lining up for days, sleeping in their cars to buy fuel — and coal stocks are still white-hot due to the demand

    Reminiscent of communist times? Maybe it's even worse.

  • Metal Plants Feeding Europe’s Factories Face an Existential Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the aluminum industry, closing a smelter is an agonizing decision. Once power is cut and the production “pots” settle back to room temperature, it can take many months and tens of millions of dollars to bring them back online.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGerm

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Finance Chief Gustavo Arnal Found Dead

    The 52-year-old executive died two days after he had brief investors on the home-goods retailer’s plans to secure new financing, slash jobs and close about a fifth of its stores.

  • The 'Refiner' Things in Life: 3 Oil Dividend Stocks With High Yields

    High oil and gas prices are boosting the energy sector as these stocks have widely outperformed the S&P 500 Index. It's no wonder: Demand for refined products remains strong and global supply is tight. It also produces renewable diesel and has a midstream segment, Valero Energy Partners LP, but its contribution to total earnings is under 10%.

  • Porsche Family to Acquire More Than 25% of the Car Maker as IPO Nears

    Volkswagen plans to discuss the sports-car brand’s listing on Monday and says shares could begin trading at the end of the month.

  • Euro Dips as Energy Woe Hits Mood Before Asia Open: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro slipped ahead of a likely weak start for Asian bourses on Monday as a worsening energy crisis in Europe stokes concerns about the global economic outlook. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanFutures

  • Investors Are Suing Companies Over This Poor-Performing Retirement Fund. Do You Have One?

    Target-date funds may be cramping your retirement. Between July 29 and Aug. 2, lawyers representing current and past participants in six separate retirement plans filed suit against their employers and plan fiduciaries, charging that the BlackRock target-date funds in the … Continue reading → The post Are Target-Date Funds Hampering Your Retirement? Try This Instead appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A ‘Superbubble’ Warning Clashes With Good News on Inflation

    The stock market’s tug of war comes as GMO’s Jeremy Grantham warns of a “superbubble.” Plus: Why social-media companies can’t make a profit.

  • While institutions own 45% of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 55% ownership

    Every investor in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy in September

    These innovative businesses are giving investors reasons to buy, but a bear market just isn't cooperating.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, something that hasn’t happened in their more than 200-year trading history

  • Oil Advances at Week’s Open as All Eyes Turn to OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to start the week ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on supply and as investors weighed the fallout from Europe’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanWest Texas Intermediate advanced toward $88